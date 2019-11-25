Tottenham fans react after hearing Mourinho wants Ruben Dias

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Ruben Dias.

Tottenham Hotspur got the Jose Mourinho off to a perfect start on Saturday afternoon, beating London rivals West Ham United 3-2 at the London Stadium.

Mourinho was only appointed on Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after Mauricio Pochettino's exit, so had very little time to work with his players.

Still, he oversaw a confident win, and will be encouraged by what he saw from a Spurs side that had previously been struggling for away wins in the Premier League.

Mourinho won't be making huge changes to his side, but may still have some transfer targets in mind ahead of the January transfer window, or even for next summer.

The Independent noted shortly after Mourinho's arrival that he is interested in signing Benfica defender Ruben Dias, seemingly eyeing him amid concerns about defensive departures.

Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are both out of contract next summer, and Mourinho is well aware of the quality of his fellow Portuguese Dias.

The 22-year-old has become a star with Benfica, and still has huge potential to get even better, especially under a manager like Mourinho, whilst Manchester City are also thought to be keen on Dias in a £59million swoop (Mirror).

Tottenham fans have unsurprisingly been taking to Twitter to react to the rumour of Dias being one of Mourinho's first transfer targets, believing that he is an 'amazing' player with strength and pace.

Some would prefer Dias to Nathan Ake, and are delighted to see him 'finally' linked with a move to Spurs as a potential successor to Alderweireld in the Tottenham back line.

