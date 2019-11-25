Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham fans react after hearing Mourinho wants Ruben Dias

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Ruben Dias.

Ruben Dias of Benfica celebrates his goal during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Luz Stadium in Lisbon on November 2, 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur got the Jose Mourinho off to a perfect start on Saturday afternoon, beating London rivals West Ham United 3-2 at the London Stadium.

Mourinho was only appointed on Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after Mauricio Pochettino's exit, so had very little time to work with his players.

Still, he oversaw a confident win, and will be encouraged by what he saw from a Spurs side that had previously been struggling for away wins in the Premier League.

 

Mourinho won't be making huge changes to his side, but may still have some transfer targets in mind ahead of the January transfer window, or even for next summer.

The Independent noted shortly after Mourinho's arrival that he is interested in signing Benfica defender Ruben Dias, seemingly eyeing him amid concerns about defensive departures.

Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are both out of contract next summer, and Mourinho is well aware of the quality of his fellow Portuguese Dias.

Ruben Dias of Portugal controls the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Luxembourg and Portugal on November 17, 2019 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

The 22-year-old has become a star with Benfica, and still has huge potential to get even better, especially under a manager like Mourinho, whilst Manchester City are also thought to be keen on Dias in a £59million swoop (Mirror).

Tottenham fans have unsurprisingly been taking to Twitter to react to the rumour of Dias being one of Mourinho's first transfer targets, believing that he is an 'amazing' player with strength and pace.

Some would prefer Dias to Nathan Ake, and are delighted to see him 'finally' linked with a move to Spurs as a potential successor to Alderweireld in the Tottenham back line.

Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch