The Mallorca Files: Meet the cast of BBC One's new daytime drama

The Mallorca Files is coming in to land on BBC One this November but who's starring in the new daytime drama?

In need of some Spanish sunshine to brighten up your dreary November afternoons?

Well, BBC One's new daytime drama, The Mallorca Files, could be just what you need to stave off the approaching winter chill.

Set on the stunning Spanish island of Mallorca, the series looks set to bring viewers plenty of mystery and sunshine in equal measure as this light-hearted series gets underway.

But just who's set to star in The Mallorca Files?

What is The Mallorca Files about?

The Mallorca Files tells the story of police duo Detective Miranda Blake and her German colleague Max Winter.

While Miranda is an introverted by-the-books professional, her colleague takes a much more laid back approach, going off his gut-instinct.

The pair's dynamic offers up the humour and playful tone that permeates the series and should make for a warm and welcoming watch to brighten up our grey November days.

When is it on?

The Mallorca Files lands on BBC One at 2:15pm on Monday, November 25th with the series' continuing at the same time each weekday until the final episode on December 6th.

If you can't wait for each episode to air on TV, all 10 episodes of The Mallorca Files will be available on BBC iPlayer from 2:15pm on November 24th.

Who's in the cast?

The BBC has assembled a cast that should make The Mallorca Files a real treat, despite the low profile of the actors in question.

Main cast

Elen Rhys as DC Miranda Blake

Elen Rhys stars as the introverted Miranda Blake. Elen began her acting career in 2007 with a single-episode appearance in the Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood.

Since then she's gone onto appear in the likes of World War Z as a Flight Attendant but has also starred in The Bastard Executioner and Ordinary Lies.



Julian Looman and Max Winter

Julian Looman is a Dutch-Austrian actor who takes on the more laid-back role of German detective Max Winter.

Winter's career began more recently in 2012 and features plenty of roles in German and Austrian films and TV series. Sky Atlantic viewers may recognise Looman from the German-language series Der Pass but his most recognisable role for UK audiences is definitely his role in The Mallorca Files itself.

Others

Also appearing in The Mallorca Files cast are:

Maria Fernandez Ache (as Palma Police Chief, Ines Villegas), Tábata Cerezo (as Carmen Lorenzo), Nacho Aldeguer (as Federico Ramis), Denis Schmidt (as Christian) and Carlos Olalla (as Joan Lorenzo).