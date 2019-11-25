Steven Thompson thinks it would be 'wrong' if Celtic's Scott Brown made a Scotland return

Celtic captain Scott Brown has hinted about a potential Scotland return.

BBC Sport pundit Steven Thompson has stated that it would be 'wrong' for Celtic captain Scott Brown to make a Scotland return if they qualify for Euro 2020.

Steve Clarke's side still have some playoff matches to contend with, but if they can see through those games then Euro 2020 awaits the Scots.

Amid that possibility, Celtic's Brown, who is retired, at this moment in time, stated that 'never say never' in regards to a potential return to the national side if they qualify, as quoted by The Daily Record.

Speaking to Sportscene, former Premiership player Thompson was not having the idea of Brown returning as he thinks it doesn't look good for those players who have helped Scotland during the qualifiers.

"I don't think it's the right decision," Thompson told Sportscene. "I think the reason why Scott Brown is playing so well for Celtic is the fact that he's not is the national side.

"I think he's retired twice, come back and, for me, this time I think the Scotland fan wouldn't want it either. It's a position in the park we are very strong in. I'm not saying he wouldn't get a game but for me, it's the wrong decision. I think the players who got us there should remain there."





Whilst Scotland have had their troubles, one area that hasn't been lacking has been the personnel they have in the middle of the park.

High-flying John McGinn is currently leading the charge, whilst Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor and Scott McTominay are also producing the goods.

Given that Scotland have not qualified for a major tournament since the turn of the millennium, the fans will no doubt take the headache of whether Brown should or should not return if it means them qualifying.