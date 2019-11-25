How to solve the light crystal puzzle on Ilum - Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Everything you must know about how to solve the light crystal puzzle at the Jedi Temple on Ilum in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has just become part of a modest $199 Xbox One S bundle, but for those who have already started their adventure to save the galaxy this article will help you get into the Jedi Temple on Ilum by solving the light crystal puzzle.

Uncharted, Dark Souls and Zelda are all magnificent titles Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has been compared to, but Tomb Raider is perhaps the best of the rest thanks to the similarities when it comes to puzzles.

None of the puzzles from Respawn are going to cause you a headache or make you throw your controller against the wall in a fit of frustration like a Neanderthal, but there are a couple that are only disgustingly obvious in hindsight. And this brings us to the light puzzle on Ilum.

How to solve the Jedi Temple puzzle on Ilum in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

You need to melt the snow and ice with the light to solve the Jedi Temple puzzle on Ilum in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

To do this, you need to bounce the light off the swinging Ice Pendulum in order to melt the two gates of solid ice.

What you want to do first is Force push the bronze Jedi device to the other side of the room with the shutter. Once you've done that, climb your way up and over to where the device is now located.

Force Pull the chord that is connected to the shutter and you will see a beam of light shine into the room. Letting go of the chord will result in the shutter closing and the light disappearing, meaning what you have to do instead is connect the chord to the socket in the Jedi device by interacting with it. This means the shutter will remain open.

Now that you've got everything connected, all you need to do is Force pull the dangling chord from the Ice Pendulum. Walk away with the chord in your hand and the Pendulum will rise so the beam of light bounces off it and melts the gate of ice on the other side of the room.

Wait a couple of seconds for the beam of light to melt the snow away. Once that has happened, Force Push the bronze device back to where it originally was.

Travel to the other side of the room and now connect the Pendulum's chord to the bronze device. Now Force Push the device again and head through the hole in the wall that was previously blocked by a gate of ice.

Make your way around to the beginning of the puzzle space and Force Pull on the chord connected to the first shutter. This will result in a beam of light in the centre of the room that bounces off the Ice Pendulum to melt the gigantic wall of ice behind it. This means you can now make your way into the Jedi Temple. Huzzah!

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.