How to easily defeat Taron Malicos in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is part of an Xbox One S bundle for $199, but for those who have begun saving the galaxy you will already be aware of some of the frustrations that come with the game such as trying to defeat the ridiculously powerful and quick Taron Malicos. If you're one of the many who are struggling to beat this boss, this article will help you quickly send him beneath the ground.

Taron Malicos is a Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order boss fight on Dathomir that occurs after Cal has overcome his trauma of Order 66 and the death of his Master. You first come across Taron as a lonesome Wanderer who appears anything but badass, yet when you come to fight him you'll quickly realise that he's a supremely quick hunk.

However, while difficult to beat, there is a method to defeating him and that is to not get sucked into the trap of being too defensive.

How to defeat Taron Malicos in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

You will need the Increase Lightsaber Damage skill to easily defeat Taron Malicos in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Not only that, but you will also need to exploit the dual-wield lightsaber skill you learned when exploring the Jedi Temple on Ilum.

These two attributes will be enough on their own to defeat the former Jedi Master, but you need to be wise and aggressive.

Taron Malicos is the hardest boss in the game because of how quick and versatile he is. He will attack you with fast swings of his lightsabers while other times throwing nearly unavoidable boulders.

When Taron goes for an unavoidable attack highlighted by red, what you want to do is side-step out of the way and then immediately go on the offence. The former Jedi Master will block all of your swings, but you will quickly deplete his stamina gauge.

Once you've managed to eliminate his stamina, you then need to perform the dual-wield lightsaber attack by pressing LI and square simultaneously. This will deal a great amount of damage so make sure to avoid needlessly wasting your Force.

You can avoid his boulder attacks by rolling to the side, but you should know that he's less likely to perform the attack if you stick close to him.

In the second act of the boss fight, Taron remarkably becomes even more aggressive and swift with his movements. Not much changes in regard to the pattern of the boss fight, but he does perform two unavoidable leaping attacks in a row as opposed to just one.

It's the second leap of death that you'll want to avoid to immediately be on the onslaught. Just keep attacking his blocks until his stamina is gone and then perform the dual-wield ability to remove a great chunk of health.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.