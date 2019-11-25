Son Heung-min comments on early difference between Mourinho and Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur made a great start to life under Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has told The Sun that he feels Spurs need to adapt to a slightly new way of playing under Jose Mourinho.

Spurs ran out winners in Mourinho's first game in charge, beating West Ham United 3-2 at the London Stadium thanks to goals from Son, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane.

Son fired home the opener before teeing up Moura for the second, with the South Korean once again playing a starring role for Tottenham, with his quality, pace and work rate no doubt making him a Mourinho favourite.

Spurs ended up conceding two late goals to take some of the shine off the win, but Mourinho will just be glad to get off to a winning start as Tottenham boss.

He only had a couple of days to work with his players having replaced Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday morning, so any major praise for Mourinho is probably premature.

However, there were noticeably more long balls up to Harry Kane, especially from goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, whilst Serge Aurier's cross for Kane's header was another welcome moment.

After the game, Son spoke about the difference in style, admitting that the players must 'adapt to something new' because they had played out from the back for five years under Pochettino, but they did a good job.

Son added that Mourinho told his players they must be focused until the very end having conceded those two late goals, and urged them to go and score more goals.

“We have to adapt to something new because for almost five years we’ve tried to build it up from the back,” said Son when asked about long ball forward. “But we played well and the lads did a really good job. It’s been a difficult time — we didn’t have a lot of time to prepare.

“Getting the three points makes us happier. It was a tough week. We had to adapt to new things and a new system, but probably the gaffer will be really happy. We deserved it. We have to learn some things. We were 3-0 up. The gaffer said we have to be focused until the end and we should kill the game and score more goals,” he added.