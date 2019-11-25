Quick links

Some Rangers fans want John Fleck brought back to Ibrox by Steven Gerrard

Rangers fans look on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is not currently short in the former Ibrox man's position.

John Fleck (L) of Rangers tackles Beram Kayal of Celtic during the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium

Seven years after leaving Rangers, John Fleck is finally back playing top-division football.

Fleck, whose uncle Robert also played for Rangers, dropped into the English lower leagues from Ibrox.

But after four years at Coventry City, a 2016 move to Sheffield United transformed the lifelong Rangers fan's fortunes.

 

Two promotions later, Fleck is starring for a Blades side holding its own against England's traditional big guns.

Having already beaten Arsenal and held both Chelsea and Tottenham this season, Sheffield United drew 3-3 against Manchester United on Sunday - with Fleck central to their play.

John Fleck of Sheffield United celebrates with John Lundstram of Sheffield United after scoring his side's first goal

The 28-year-old's performance brought back memories for some Rangers supporters, several of whom would welcome him back to Ibrox in an instant.

This is what they've had to say on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(There is always one exception...)

As good as Fleck has been, one could argue he would struggle to get into Steven Gerrard's Rangers team, with Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara, Steven Davis, Scott Arfield and Andy King among those competing in the Scotland international's position.

