Some Rangers fans want John Fleck brought back to Ibrox by Steven Gerrard

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is not currently short in the former Ibrox man's position.

Seven years after leaving Rangers, John Fleck is finally back playing top-division football.

Fleck, whose uncle Robert also played for Rangers, dropped into the English lower leagues from Ibrox.

Subscribe

But after four years at Coventry City, a 2016 move to Sheffield United transformed the lifelong Rangers fan's fortunes.

Two promotions later, Fleck is starring for a Blades side holding its own against England's traditional big guns.

Having already beaten Arsenal and held both Chelsea and Tottenham this season, Sheffield United drew 3-3 against Manchester United on Sunday - with Fleck central to their play.

The 28-year-old's performance brought back memories for some Rangers supporters, several of whom would welcome him back to Ibrox in an instant.

This is what they've had to say on Twitter...

Rangers were daft to let go of wee John Fleck all those years ago he’s really established himself as a top player at Sheffield United — Hector McGraw (@hector_mcgraw) November 24, 2019

Lindelöf - £32m

McGuire -£80m

Jones -£18m

AWB - £50m



Total - £180m



John Fleck - Free Transfer



And he’s ripping them apart



⚪️⚪️ — - (@RangersSparess) November 24, 2019

Unbelievable pass from fleck .. should still be at rangers — ryan woods (@ryanwoods11) November 24, 2019

John Fleck proving what a great player he is. Why isn’t he a Scotland starter? Wish he was still a Rangers player. — Joe 'wotta' Anderson ⚽️ (@_wotta) November 24, 2019

Get John Fleck Back To Rangers — ThePeopleVsNicolaSturgeon (@PeopleNicola) November 24, 2019

John Fleck is a pler. Rangers should have kept him.



Glad to see the wee man doing well for himself — Precision (@Precisionnn) November 24, 2019

Would take Fleck back at Rangers tbh https://t.co/itby9xRp2A — Dylan :) (@MiddletonFtbl) November 24, 2019

John fleck scoring for Sheffield untied today.

Good to see an ex rangers player doing well in the premier league. If I remember right he got a hard times-

He’s proved alot of people wrong. — Katie (@katiemcgowan200) November 24, 2019

SEE ALSO: Sutton reacts strongly to Allardyce claims about Celtic and Rangers

(There is always one exception...)

Well in John Fleck you made a clever move leaving Rangers cos you widny even nearly get a game in our midfield, Ryan Jack is the best of all time — David Watt (@davidwatt_) November 24, 2019

As good as Fleck has been, one could argue he would struggle to get into Steven Gerrard's Rangers team, with Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara, Steven Davis, Scott Arfield and Andy King among those competing in the Scotland international's position.