Quick links

Arsenal

Some Arsenal fans want to see Rafa Benitez appointed as manager

John McGinley
Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang looks on during the 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup semi-final match between Dalian Yifang and Shanghai Shenhua at Dalian Sports Center...
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are struggling for form in the English Premier League under Unai Emery.

Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang looks on during the 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup semi-final match between Dalian Yifang and Shanghai Shenhua at Dalian Sports Center...

Some Arsenal supporters are keen to appoint Rafa Benitez as the club's new manager, replacing the current head coach Unai Emery.

After failing to win again in the Premier League at the weekend, the pressure is mounting on Emery's shoulders.

The team have failed to pick up any league wins since early October.

With worrying reports emerging from outlets such as The Telegraph, suggesting that Emery is losing the faith of his players, it could soon be time to make a big change at the Emirates.

One man who could potentially do a good job is Benitez, who's currently managing in China after leaving Newcastle United during the summer.

 

Benitez has a decent track record of success coming into high profile London clubs mid-season, once taking charge of Chelsea from November to the end of the 2012/13 season.

He helped Arsenal's rivals win the Europa League and finish in the top four, qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Having also won La Liga titles with Valencia and the Champions League with Liverpool, he has the kind of pedigree that could make him a hit at the Gunners.

Benitez has recently been linked with a return to the Premier League, with The Guardian reporting on Sunday that 'tentative overtures' have been made by West Ham about potentially heading there.

Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang speaks to his players during the 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup semi-final match between Dalian Yifang and Shanghai Shenhua at Dalian...

Should Arsenal hijack any move for the Spaniard?

These fans are certainly keen, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on it all...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch