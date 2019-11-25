Some Arsenal fans want to see Rafa Benitez appointed as manager

Arsenal are struggling for form in the English Premier League under Unai Emery.

Some Arsenal supporters are keen to appoint Rafa Benitez as the club's new manager, replacing the current head coach Unai Emery.

After failing to win again in the Premier League at the weekend, the pressure is mounting on Emery's shoulders.

The team have failed to pick up any league wins since early October.

With worrying reports emerging from outlets such as The Telegraph, suggesting that Emery is losing the faith of his players, it could soon be time to make a big change at the Emirates.

One man who could potentially do a good job is Benitez, who's currently managing in China after leaving Newcastle United during the summer.

Benitez has a decent track record of success coming into high profile London clubs mid-season, once taking charge of Chelsea from November to the end of the 2012/13 season.

He helped Arsenal's rivals win the Europa League and finish in the top four, qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Having also won La Liga titles with Valencia and the Champions League with Liverpool, he has the kind of pedigree that could make him a hit at the Gunners.

Benitez has recently been linked with a return to the Premier League, with The Guardian reporting on Sunday that 'tentative overtures' have been made by West Ham about potentially heading there.

Should Arsenal hijack any move for the Spaniard?

These fans are certainly keen, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on it all...

I like Emery. He's a good person. But it's not working and he needs to go. Arsenal need a replacement who is low risk and proven. We need to break the bank to get Benítez... Please #afc — Simon (@sidonaldson) November 25, 2019

Arsenal fans are idiots! EMERYOUT yes but to replace him with Freddie or Arteta is a joke we need a big name manager oh wait he's at Spurs now! Rafa Benitez would be my Frist shout! Then Max Allegri which I'm not 100% sure on I could with the league with Juventus! — Richard ✌️ (@RichardSmith_SR) November 25, 2019

@Arsenal Get Benitez on the phone ‍♂️ — (@MrOdunsi) November 25, 2019

People talking about Arteta, Freddie, Howe and Allegri



I’m going after Rafa Benitez if im the board until the end of the season.



It’s a No brainier for me #AFC — Arsenal 352 (Dan) (@GOONER352) November 25, 2019

If @Arsenal had any ambition we should've hired Rafa Benitéz by now. He's prem proven and we know he's more than capable of turning up in the big games. To save this season every game for us is a big game and Rafa Benitéz is the man for the job.#EmeryOut — Prajwal V Athreya (@ogmanx01) November 25, 2019

Had a dream last night that Rafa Benítez was appointed as @Arsenal new manager. Yeah, I could live with that. — Stephen Glennon (@s_glennon) November 25, 2019

Dear @Arsenal



Why are we not considering Rafa Benitez? Surely, a safer hand to gamble on.



* Knows the EPL

* Can fix our defence

* Good enough for Madrid job

* 1 of Liverpool's Best-3 Mgrs

* Spanish for Raul's sentiments@fkhanage @GurjitAFC @ltarsenal @samuelJayC @AFTVMedia — Akins (@oakhouse78) November 25, 2019

Rafa Benitez would be a great fit for the Arsenal — Senator Githunguri (@kyHill2) November 25, 2019