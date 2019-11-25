Liverpool's Robertson explains the area where Sadio Mane has improved

Andy Robertson explains the key difference in Sadio Mane's game.

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson spoke to the club's official website about Sadio Mane and how he has improved since the start of last season.

The Reds continued their unbeaten run in the Premier League with a win against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool all three points and the latter improved his goal tally to 12 for the season in all competitions.

Robertson, who has formed an incredible partnership with Mane on Liverpool's left flank hailed his teammate's performances and revealed the key area where he has improved since he first saw him last season.

He said: "He has been fantastic. Even when I came he was amazing but maybe did not have as much composure as he does now in front of goal. Now every time he’s in front of goal you don’t think he’ll miss. It's been a fantastic year for him and let’s hope he can keep going for a full season instead of a calendar year - that would help."

Mane has always gotten his tally into double digits since he moved to the Premier League but he took his game to a whole new level last season by bagged 22 goals and winning the Golden Boot alongside teammate Mo Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With 25 games still to play in the league this season, Mane has a huge chance of breaking last season's record. the Senegalese international has arguably been more important to the team than Salah in recent months and him being in such good form is ideal for Liverpool to break their curse and finally win the Premier League title.