Liverpool's Robertson explains the area where Sadio Mane has improved

Sadio Mane of Liverpool (obscured) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on...
Andy Robertson explains the key difference in Sadio Mane's game.

Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on October 20, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson spoke to the club's official website about Sadio Mane and how he has improved since the start of last season.

The Reds continued their unbeaten run in the Premier League with a win against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool all three points and the latter improved his goal tally to 12 for the season in all competitions. 

 

Robertson, who has formed an incredible partnership with Mane on Liverpool's left flank hailed his teammate's performances and revealed the key area where he has improved since he first saw him last season. 

He said: "He has been fantastic. Even when I came he was amazing but maybe did not have as much composure as he does now in front of goal. Now every time he’s in front of goal you don’t think he’ll miss. It's been a fantastic year for him and let’s hope he can keep going for a full season instead of a calendar year - that would help."

Sadio Mane of Liverpool FC looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Mane has always gotten his tally into double digits since he moved to the Premier League but he took his game to a whole new level last season by bagged 22 goals and winning the Golden Boot alongside teammate Mo Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. 

With 25 games still to play in the league this season, Mane has a huge chance of breaking last season's record. the Senegalese international has arguably been more important to the team than Salah in recent months and him being in such good form is ideal for Liverpool to break their curse and finally win the Premier League title. 

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrating after scoring a goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on...

