Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton should go back in for one of AC Milan's strikers in January

Shamanth Jayaram
AC Milan's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta (R) celebrates with AC Milan's Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek (C) and AC Milan's Italian defender Davide Calabria after scoring during the...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are struggling to find goals through their strikers so far this season.

AC Milan's zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan vs Novara on May 13, 2012 in Milan. AFP PHOTO

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, AC Milan are considering the possibility of loaning out either Krzysztof Piatek or Rafael Leao in the January transfer window.

The Italian giants are reportedly close to securing the services of free-agent and former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the coming weeks. The Swede's potential arrival will make one of Piatek and Leao free to leave on loan in January and who better to move in for them than Everton. 

Marco Silva's side suffered their seventh loss of the campaign against Norwich City at the weekend and the same problems are haunting them yet again. The Toffees had 18 shots at goal with just seven on target but they failed to find the back of the net for the fifth game this term. 

 

Moise Kean is still yet to adjust to the league while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled to find consistency upfront. Richarlison has been Everton's saving grace so far but the Toffees can't afford to be overly reliant on his performances to win them games.

Silva's side were heavily linked with a £36million move for Leao in the summer but a move failed to materialise. (La Voix Du Nord) The 20-year-old moved to Milan instead and has scored one and assisted another in five starts so far this campaign. The Rossoneri are unlikely to move him out permanently but a loan deal could favour all parties involved. 

Rafael Leao of AC Milan, Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan, Franck Ribery of Fiorentina during the Italian Serie A match between AC Milan v Fiorentina at the San Siro on September 29, 2019...

Calcio Mercato reported last week that Milan were considering a swap deal between Piatek and Kean but with Ibrahimovic now close to returning, that deal looks dead. However, Everton should seriously consider the prospect of signing Piatek who scored 30 goals in all competitions last term. 

Silva has very little margin for error at Goodison Park after his side's display against Norwich at the weekend. The Toffees are just four points above the bottom three and with their next five games being against Leicester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal, they might well drop down to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Marco Silva, Manager of Everton looks dejected following his sides defeat in during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Norwich City at Goodison Park on November 23, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch