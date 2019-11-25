How to quickly solve the bell tower token puzzle in Shenmue 3

A simple guide for how to solve the bell tower token puzzle in Shenmue 3.

Shenmue 3 has finally come out after so long but it's sad to say that it hasn't been best received. The game has garnered divisive scores from critics thanks to being a product of its day, and it's already on a deep discount despite having only just been released. However, for those of us who are thoroughly enjoying the time machine product, this article will help you to solve the bell tower token puzzle.

There are a plethora of puzzles and scenarios in the game such as having to find rapscallion kids playing hide and seek. The token bell tower puzzle is one of many in Shenmue 3 and all it really asks of you - for the most part - is to use logic and common sense.

But, just so you don't have to use that pesky thing called a brain, this guide will provide a cheat sheet so you can avoid having to think long and hard about what to do.

IT'S JUST LIKE DARK SOULS!: How to defeat the hardest boss in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

How to solve the bell tower token puzzle in Shenmue 3

To solve the bell tower puzzle in Shenmue 3 you must present the token that represents the opposite to a pillar's symbol.

This puzzle comes after you've found all six tokens in the house of Elder Yeh. Once you've gathered all the necessities, you then climb the bell tower where you must mix-and-match.

Now that you know the simple rules for what you have to do, the challenge should ultimately be a doddle. But, just in case you still want to cheat even further, below you'll find the answers:

The Shield pillar requires the Sword token

The Sun pillar requires the Moon token

The Steamed Buns pillar requires the Wine token

The Open Palm pillar requires the Fist token

The Phoenix pillar requires the Dragon token

The Turtle pillar requires the Crane token

As you can see via the above list of answers, the key to the puzzle is basically acting like everything is opposite day. However, that's not where the puzzle ends as once you've given the corresponding tokens you must then proceed even further onwards.

Once you've climbed the secret ladder up to the dizzying heights of the bell tower, you will then be given the challenge of turning a centrepiece in the correct order.

This is more difficult than feeding pillars opposing tokens, so don't feel too bad about cheating at this part.

In order to pass the puzzle, you must turn the centrepiece in the following order: Circle, circle, circle, square, square, square, circle and then circle for the final time (left, left, left, right, right, right, left, left).

And that completes the bell tower puzzle!

POKÉMON SWORD AND SHIELD: Where to get Destiny Knot for Ditto

Shenmue 3 is available on PS4 and PC.