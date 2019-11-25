Ryan Kent admits one eye on Celtic, but he's spotted a big difference at Rangers

Rangers continue to push for the Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent has told The Scottish Sun that there is always one eye on Celtic's results, but he feels the Gers have more belief in themselves this season.

Celtic were in action on Saturday afternoon, and claimed a very comfortable win as they hammered Livingston 4-0 at Parkhead, with James Forrest bagging two goals.

That left Rangers to go and respond on Sunday afternoon, and they did just that with a 3-1 win at Hamilton Academical, which was somewhat unconvincing in parts.

Ryan Jack's opener was cancelled out by Lewis Smith, before Kent scored in each half to seal the win, putting Rangers level on points with Celtic once again.

The two sides have dropped just five points each this season, with the Old Firm rivals neck-and-neck at this early stage of the campaign.

Rangers went into last year's winter break sitting top of the table before falling away, and they will hope to right those wrongs from last season.

Now, winger Kent has admitted that there is always one eye on Celtic's results, but Rangers are trying to focus on what they can control, and are up for the challenge.

Kent vowed to 'put it right' this season after falling short last term, and claims he's spotted a difference at Ibrox; the Rangers players are believing in themselves more this season, and have a greater winning mentality too.

“There’s always one eye on what’s going on across the city, but we can only control what we’re doing,” said Kent. “But we’re always up for the challenge. We were up for the challenge last season, but we fell short and we’re here to put it right this season. The winning mentality has changed and players believe more in themselves,” he added.