Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Ryan Kent admits one eye on Celtic, but he's spotted a big difference at Rangers

Olly Dawes
Rangers' English midfielder Ryan Kent controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers and Porto at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on November 7,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers continue to push for the Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers' English midfielder Ryan Kent controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers and Porto at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on November 7,...

Rangers winger Ryan Kent has told The Scottish Sun that there is always one eye on Celtic's results, but he feels the Gers have more belief in themselves this season.

Celtic were in action on Saturday afternoon, and claimed a very comfortable win as they hammered Livingston 4-0 at Parkhead, with James Forrest bagging two goals.

Subscribe

That left Rangers to go and respond on Sunday afternoon, and they did just that with a 3-1 win at Hamilton Academical, which was somewhat unconvincing in parts.

 

Ryan Jack's opener was cancelled out by Lewis Smith, before Kent scored in each half to seal the win, putting Rangers level on points with Celtic once again.

The two sides have dropped just five points each this season, with the Old Firm rivals neck-and-neck at this early stage of the campaign.

Rangers went into last year's winter break sitting top of the table before falling away, and they will hope to right those wrongs from last season.

Celtic captain Scott Brown celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Now, winger Kent has admitted that there is always one eye on Celtic's results, but Rangers are trying to focus on what they can control, and are up for the challenge.

Kent vowed to 'put it right' this season after falling short last term, and claims he's spotted a difference at Ibrox; the Rangers players are believing in themselves more this season, and have a greater winning mentality too.

“There’s always one eye on what’s going on across the city, but we can only control what we’re doing,” said Kent. “But we’re always up for the challenge. We were up for the challenge last season, but we fell short and we’re here to put it right this season. The winning mentality has changed and players believe more in themselves,” he added.

Ryan Kent of Rangers arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch