Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Richard Keys what he's heard about Everton's Marco Silva on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
Marco Silva the head coach
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The under-pressure Marco Silva might've left Everton already, according to Richard Keys.

David Moyes of West Ham United and Marco Silva of Watford (R) watch the play during the Premier League match between Watford and West Ham United at Vicarage Road on November 19, 2017 in...

Richard Keys has revealed on Twitter he has heard that Everton have sacked manager Marco Silva.

The Toffees slipped to 15th in the Premier League table on Saturday by losing 2-0 to Norwich City at Goodison Park.

Everton have only won four of their 13 league outings this season and there's never been more pressure on Silva to turn things around on Merseyside.

According to The Echo, Mikel Arteta and David Moyes are in the frame to succeed the former Watford boss.

 

And Keys has written on Twitter that Silva has potentially already been axed, adding that the Under-23 players have been told to stay away from Finch Farm today.

It's been clear to Everton fans for some time that Silva isn't the right man for the job.

This is a club who have spent a lot of money on transfers during the Portuguese manager's 18-month reign at Goodison Park.

The fact that they're four points above the relegation zone is no good and a fresh approach is needed.

Marco Silva, Manager of Everton looks dejected following his sides defeat in during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Norwich City at Goodison Park on November 23, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch