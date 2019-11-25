Richard Keys what he's heard about Everton's Marco Silva on Twitter

The under-pressure Marco Silva might've left Everton already, according to Richard Keys.

Richard Keys has revealed on Twitter he has heard that Everton have sacked manager Marco Silva.

The Toffees slipped to 15th in the Premier League table on Saturday by losing 2-0 to Norwich City at Goodison Park.

Everton have only won four of their 13 league outings this season and there's never been more pressure on Silva to turn things around on Merseyside.

According to The Echo, Mikel Arteta and David Moyes are in the frame to succeed the former Watford boss.

And Keys has written on Twitter that Silva has potentially already been axed, adding that the Under-23 players have been told to stay away from Finch Farm today.

Hearing Silva has gone. Anybody got anything more? Apparently U23’s have been told not to go in tomorrow. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) November 24, 2019

It's been clear to Everton fans for some time that Silva isn't the right man for the job.

This is a club who have spent a lot of money on transfers during the Portuguese manager's 18-month reign at Goodison Park.

The fact that they're four points above the relegation zone is no good and a fresh approach is needed.