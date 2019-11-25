Rhian Brewster could be worried about possible Leeds option: Our view

Liverpool star has been linked with Leeds United.

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has been linked with a loan move to Leeds United.

The Daily Star claims the Whites are one of several clubs interested in the striker.

Leeds would only likely move for Brewster if their current loan for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is cancelled.

Nketiah is yet to earn a regular striking spot at Leeds and his spell at Leeds has been underwhelming.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has made clear that he see Patrick Bamford as a clear first choice.

Brewster is younger than Nketiah and does not have the England under-21 goalscoring record that the Arsenal loanee does.

Leeds would not be getting an upgrade, and Brewster should be confirmed too.

The point of going on loan would be to join a club where he can play regularly.

Leeds can offer him a shot at promotion, the chance to be a hero, the opportunity to play in front of big crowds, and learn under Marcelo Bielsa.

All of these are convincing reasons to join, but the concern over a lack of regular starts could be a decisive factor.

This is the trouble Leeds will have loaning in a player. Instead they would be better off looking for a permanent deal for a striker Marcelo Bielsa is more prepared to commit to.