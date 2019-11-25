Report: West Ham United ready to sell Carlos Sanchez

Carlos Sanchez is out of contract at West Ham United at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, West Ham United are ready to sell Carlos Sanchez in the January transfer window.

Sanchez is a free agent at the end of the season when his current contract with West Ham runs out.

The British tabloid has claimed that the Hammers are ready to sell the 33-year-old defensive midfielder for £1 million and could even send him out on loan in January.

According to the report, the Colombia international would like to stay in England.

Disappointing West Ham United spell

Sanchez joined West Ham in the summer of 2018, and he has struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium.

According to The Sun, the former Aston Villa defensive midfielder was out for seven months last season due to a knee injury.

It does not come as a surprise that the Hammers are reportedly ready to part company with the defensive midfielder.

West Ham United struggles

West Ham United are struggling at the moment and are only three points above the Premier League relegation zone.