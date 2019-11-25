Report: West Ham target Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Chris Wilder.

According to The Mirror, West Ham United are interested in Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder as they look to potential replacements for Manuel Pellegrini.

The Hammers lost 3-2 to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon, but that doesn't really tell the full story of how dire and lifeless West Ham were.

Pellegrini is now under huge pressure, with no wins in the last seven Premier League games and just two points picked up in that run, leaving him on the brink of the sack.

It's now claimed that West Ham are interested in Sheffield United boss Wilder, with the preference to go with a British coach should they choose to part ways with Pellegrini.

Wilder, 52, has been working wonders with his boyhood club Sheffield United, clinching promotion from League One and the Championship before then impressing in the Premier League.

Teams are finding it incredibly difficult to beat Wilder's Blades, and that has unsurprisingly attracted interest from other clubs, with West Ham keen.

Whether Wilder would be willing to trade in his boyhood club for a struggling Hammers side remains to be seen, but he's not even the only British coach linked.

Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche have been linked by The Guardian, with a clear trend emerging – and the Blades will be hoping West Ham go with one of those two rather than move for Wilder.