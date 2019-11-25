Report: West Ham considering Eddie Howe; Sean Dyche keen

West Ham United could part ways with Manuel Pellegrini soon.

According to The Guardian, West Ham United are considering a move for Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe – and Burnley's Sean Dyche would be interested in holding talks with them.

The Hammers lost yet again on Saturday afternoon, falling to a 3-2 defeat to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a scoreline that, in truth, flattered Manuel Pellegrini's side.

They're now without a win in seven Premier League games and have taken just two points in that run, and the pressure is mounting on Pellegrini.

West Ham have allegedly started looking at potential replacements, and it's believed that Bournemouth boss Howe is one target despite his own poor form at the moment.

Bournemouth's 2-1 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday means the Cherries have won just one of their last seven games, though Howe isn't under the same pressure Pellegrini is.

The 41-year-old has impressed in two spells as Bournemouth boss now, playing an attractive brand of football throughout his time with the club whilst establishing the Cherries as a Premier League side.

Howe could be a popular choice, but it's added that Burnley boss Sean Dyche – who beat Pellegrini's Hammers 3-0 before the international break – would actually be interested in the job.

Dyche has been with Burnley ever since Howe left for Bournemouth in 2012, again taking a somewhat modest club to becoming an established Premier League side, though Dyche's approach has been a little more attritional than Howe's.

Both are talented English managers, and that may be something David Gold and David Sullivan look for if they were to replace Pellegrini, which doesn't look all that far away from happening now.