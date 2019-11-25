Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: West Ham considering Eddie Howe; Sean Dyche keen

Olly Dawes
West Ham owner David Sullivan (right) speaks with David Gold during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Ipswich Town and West Ham United at Portman Road on July 28, 2018 in Ipswich,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United could part ways with Manuel Pellegrini soon.

Manuel Pellegrini of West Ham United greets with Eddie Howe of AFC Bournemouth prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on...

According to The Guardian, West Ham United are considering a move for Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe – and Burnley's Sean Dyche would be interested in holding talks with them.

The Hammers lost yet again on Saturday afternoon, falling to a 3-2 defeat to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a scoreline that, in truth, flattered Manuel Pellegrini's side.

They're now without a win in seven Premier League games and have taken just two points in that run, and the pressure is mounting on Pellegrini.

 

West Ham have allegedly started looking at potential replacements, and it's believed that Bournemouth boss Howe is one target despite his own poor form at the moment.

Bournemouth's 2-1 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday means the Cherries have won just one of their last seven games, though Howe isn't under the same pressure Pellegrini is.

The 41-year-old has impressed in two spells as Bournemouth boss now, playing an attractive brand of football throughout his time with the club whilst establishing the Cherries as a Premier League side.

Manuel Pellegrini of West Ham United greets Sean Dyche (L) of Burnley prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and West Ham United at Turf Moor on December 29, 2018 in Burnley,...

Howe could be a popular choice, but it's added that Burnley boss Sean Dyche – who beat Pellegrini's Hammers 3-0 before the international break – would actually be interested in the job.

Dyche has been with Burnley ever since Howe left for Bournemouth in 2012, again taking a somewhat modest club to becoming an established Premier League side, though Dyche's approach has been a little more attritional than Howe's.

Both are talented English managers, and that may be something David Gold and David Sullivan look for if they were to replace Pellegrini, which doesn't look all that far away from happening now.

West Ham owner David Sullivan (right) speaks with David Gold during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Ipswich Town and West Ham United at Portman Road on July 28, 2018 in Ipswich,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch