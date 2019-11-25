Quick links

Report: West Brom worried about Tottenham target Nathan Ferguson's future

Olly Dawes
West Bromwich Albion are allegedly Nathan Ferguson will choose to move abroad.

According to The Sun, West Bromwich Albion are worried defender Nathan Ferguson will choose to move abroad, so they could sell him to Crystal Palace or Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Ferguson, 19, has come up through the Baggies youth setup having joined the club way back in 2009, having been born in nearby Walsall.

Having made his professional debut on the opening day of the Championship season, Ferguson has become a regular under Slaven Bilic, playing 13 games in all competitions this term.

 

Unsurprisingly, the teenage full back's displays have attracted interest, especially as he can play anywhere across the back four, and his contract expires next summer.

It's now claimed that West Brom fear Ferguson will leave for a foreign side when that deal ends, meaning they would only be entitled to minimal compensation.

That leaves the Baggies open to selling Ferguson to a Premier League side, with Palace and Spurs leading the race right now.

Palace didn't really replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and may well see Ferguson as his long-term successor if they can tempt West Brom into a deal in January.

Spurs have had issues in both full back spots, so Ferguson makes sense for them too, but how Jose Mourinho's arrival impacts their interest remains to be seen.

