Report: Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott misses first-team training

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott looks set to start for the under-19 side tomorrow, rather than feature for the first team.

According to Football London, Troy Parrott was not involved with Tottenham Hotspur’s first-team squad at training today.

Spurs held an open training session in the build up to their match against Olympiacos tomorrow in the Champions League.

It seems that Parrott will be playing for the under-19’s rather than having a chance of breaking into the senior side though.

Parrott was not spotted in Tottenham’s senior training today, even though youngsters like Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga were involved.

Parrott still was regularly used for the under-19’s under Mauricio Pochettino’s time in charge, so his absence should not be a concern yet.

However, there have been some doubts expressed over whether Mourinho can be the manager to get the best out of him.

Mourinho’s track record with youngsters isn’t particularly impressive, but the hope is that he can still help to develop Parrott.

The Irish international is considered to be the finest prospect that Spurs have had coming through in many years, and there is an expectation that he will become a first-team player sooner rather than later.