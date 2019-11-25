Report: Some Arsenal players confused by Emery's tactics and instructions; they're losing faith

Arsenal's run of poor form in the Premier League continued at the weekend.

Arsenal players have been left confused by Unai Emery's selections, tactics and instructions, with some now rapidly losing faith in the team's ability to compete at the top end of the Premier League, The Telegraph report.

The Gunners failed to win in the English top-flight again at the weekend. They've haven't picked up all three points in any of their league games since a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth in early October.

For a team that has ambitions of playing Champions League football via a top-four finish, it's simply not good enough.

Some fans have been losing faith for a while, but it now seems that Emery is rapidly losing his dressing room too.

The Telegraph says that while he still has some support from his squad, others are beginning to question whether he can turn things around and have been left confused about vital aspects of team management such as his tactics.

A source told the paper: "The problem is the coach. He still makes bad decisions and changes his tactics. There is no identity to the team and the players do not see any progress.

"The recent performances and results have had a big impact on the belief of the squad. Does anybody still think they can qualify for the Champions League under the coach? I don’t think so."

Missing out on elite European competition again may have drastic consequences, with the report going on to suggest players like Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could look to leave the club.

With arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur making a bold managerial decision over the last week, will Arsenal follow?

The chaotic picture that this report paints suggests that they may have to sooner rather than later.