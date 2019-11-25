Report claims Silva to leave Everton today, Moyes has chance to land deal until 2022

Everton boss Marco Silva continues to be linked with the sack.

According to The Sun, Everton are set to part ways with boss Marco Silva today – and immediately bring in David Moyes.

The Toffees lost again on Saturday afternoon, falling to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Norwich City as Todd Cantwell and Dennis Srbeny found the net.

It's now six defeats in the last nine games for Everton, and boss Silva has been under pressure for some time now, with his reign potentially set to end.

The Sun claim that Silva will be leaving Everton today, with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri deciding to speed up the process of parting ways with the Portuguese boss.

The Telegraph claimed over the weekend that whilst Silva had held crunch talks with Everton board, he would be given a little more time to turn things around, meaning this new claim would be a real U-turn.

Additionally, the new report states that ex-Everton boss David Moyes will return to the club as Silva's successor, initially penning a deal until the end of the season, but with a view to a two-year extension.

The Scot has been out of work since the end of the 2017-18 season having left West Ham United, but he has been a favourite of chairman Bill Kenwright for some time now, so a return isn't a huge shock.

Moyes won 42% of his games in charge of Everton between 2002 and 2013, becoming a Goodison Park hero before heading on to Manchester United, with his relationship with the Toffees fans becoming a little strained after that move.

Moyes has failed to really impress with United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland or West Ham in recent years, but Everton may well hope that a return to Merseyside can get him back to his best – if this new report is true.

It does seem a little dubious, as those reports from weekend seemed confident that Silva would be given at least until after the Leicester game, whilst going straight for Moyes rather than exploring other options seems like a rush from the Toffees, so Everton fans would be forgiven for not putting too much into these new claims, even if Moyes may be interested in the job.