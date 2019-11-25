Quick links

Report shares Liverpool's wishes for Leeds-linked Rhian Brewster

Rhian Brewster of Liverpool during the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Napoli at BT Murrayfield on July 28, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
If a new report is to be believed then Liverpool won't be sending Rhian Brewster to Leeds United.

Rhian Brewster of Liverpool during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 11, 2019 in Birkenhead, England.

If rumours are believed, Leeds United are interested in taking Liverpool's Rhian Brewster on loan in January.

Eddie Nketiah's future at Elland Road seems quite uncertain as of right now.

Not only is the Arsenal loanee injured, but even when he was fit there were rumours that he may not be at Leeds beyond the January transfer window.

Much of that is because Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has consistently played Patrick Bamford as his side's first-choice striker, with all 10 of Nketiah's Championship appearances being cameos off the bench.

 

According to The Mirror, Leeds are interested in the Liverpool gem, but Bielsa might be set for bad news on this front.

That's because The Echo have reported that the Reds will be looking for guarantees over regular football from whoever they loan the 19-year-old to.

And this doesn't bode well for Leeds for the same reason as Nketiah has struggled - Bielsa's reliance on Bamford.

If The Echo is accurate and Liverpool want first-team assurances then the West Yorkshire club surely can't give them, which in turn is quite ominous for their chances of signing the prodigious marksman.

Rhian Brewster of Liverpool looks on during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League second leg semi finals match against Barcelona at Melwood on May 06, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
