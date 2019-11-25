Quick links

Report: Newcastle United interested in Gabriel Barbosa, as they search for a new striker

John Verrall
Gabriel Barbosa of Inter during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Bologna FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 25, 2016 in Milan, Italy.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is said to be keen to add a new striker in the January transfer window.

Gabriel Barbosa of FC Internazionale during the Pre-Season 2017

Newcastle United are said to be tracking Gabriel Barbosa by the Chronicle, as they consider bringing in a new striker.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is believed to be eager to sign a new number nine, as he looks to improve his side’s attacking threat.

Joelinton has struggled to score for Newcastle since joining for a club record transfer fee in the January transfer window, while Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto have generally been overlooked.

 

Newcastle are now said to be considering moving for Barbosa, who has been in good form this season.

Barbosa has hit 31 goals in 38 games on a loan spell with Flamengo, with Inter Milan now believed to be keen to cash in on the forward.

Newcastle are yet to firm up their interest, but are said to scouting the 23-year-old as a potential addition.

Benfica's forward Gabriel Barbosa from Brasil during the match between SL Benfica and SC Braga for the Portuguese Taca da Liga at Estadio da Luz on September 20, 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Barbosa fits into the age range of players Newcastle like to target, and there is no doubting that he could be an exciting addition.

The Brazilian international appears to have a huge amount of potential, even if he hasn't shown it at Inter to date.

It now remains to be seen whether Newcastle will finance a deal for Barbosa, who is expected to cost around £20 million according to the Chronicle.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

