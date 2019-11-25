Report: Liverpool willing to loan out Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kelleher had a very difficult game for Liverpool in a League Cup win last month.

Liverpool have reportedly decided on letting Caoimhin Kelleher leave the club on loan in January.

The 21-year-old Reds goalkeeper looks to have an exciting future in football.

But at the moment, the young Irishman is still a very raw talent and his performance in the 5-5 draw with Arsenal at Anfield last month is testament to that.

According to The Liverpool Echo, manager Jurgen Klopp is happy enough to let him leave Melwood on a temporary basis in January.

The report adds that Premier League promotion-chasing Preston North End are among the clubs interested in signing the Cork native.

Klopp doesn't need Kelleher in the senior side given Alisson and Adrian's presence in the squad. By the same token, it's important that if the youngster does leave on loan, he plays regularly.

There's no point in him leaving to join a Championship side and then spending six months on the bench every single week.

At his age, regular football is vital and if he's more likely to get that in League One than the second tier then, well, Liverpool would be wise to greenlight it.

In the mean time, Kelleher, who saved a penalty during the shootout win over the Gunners, is likely to start in the League Cup quarter-final clash with Aston Villa next month.