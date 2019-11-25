Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Liverpool willing to loan out Caoimhin Kelleher

Shane Callaghan
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Captain George Johnston of Liverpool leads his team onto the pit h followed by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher at the start of the PL2 game at The Kirkby...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Caoimhin Kelleher had a very difficult game for Liverpool in a League Cup win last month.

Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on October 30, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool have reportedly decided on letting Caoimhin Kelleher leave the club on loan in January.

The 21-year-old Reds goalkeeper looks to have an exciting future in football.

But at the moment, the young Irishman is still a very raw talent and his performance in the 5-5 draw with Arsenal at Anfield last month is testament to that.

According to The Liverpool Echo, manager Jurgen Klopp is happy enough to let him leave Melwood on a temporary basis in January.

 

The report adds that Premier League promotion-chasing Preston North End are among the clubs interested in signing the Cork native.

Klopp doesn't need Kelleher in the senior side given Alisson and Adrian's presence in the squad. By the same token, it's important that if the youngster does leave on loan, he plays regularly.

There's no point in him leaving to join a Championship side and then spending six months on the bench every single week.

At his age, regular football is vital and if he's more likely to get that in League One than the second tier then, well, Liverpool would be wise to greenlight it.

In the mean time, Kelleher, who saved a penalty during the shootout win over the Gunners, is likely to start in the League Cup quarter-final clash with Aston Villa next month.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool saving a penalty during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on October 30,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch