Report: Federico Fernandez's agents delaying decision on Newcastle stay

Federico Fernandez of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium
Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez is out of contract next summer.

Callum Wilson of Bournemouth and Federico Fernandez of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez is keen to stay at the club, but his agents are delaying talks over a new deal.

The Magpies prominently used Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett at centre back, but injuries have given chances to Ciaran Clark and Fernandez of late.

Fernandez, 30, has grabbed two assists and a goal in three games since entering the team, proving to be a threat from set pieces as well as a solid defender.

 

The problem for Newcastle is that Fernandez is out of contract next summer, meaning he could leave for free, and new reports have updated the situation.

It's claimed that there has been no movement on a new contract for Fernandez, with his representatives preferring to discuss a deal in January.

Steve Bruce has allegedly been 'struck' by Fernandez's professionalism, and Fernandez himself is keen to stay at Newcastle having settled in the area and had a child there.

Federico Fernandez laughs during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on November 14, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

The Argentinian penned a two-year deal in 2018, when Rafael Benitez paid £6million to sign him (BBC) from Swansea City having worked together in the past at Napoli.

Bruce has taken a liking to a Benitez favourite, but it will be some time until we know whether Fernandez will be staying – and of course, he would be open to discussing a pre-contract agreement with another club come January.

Federico Fernandez of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on...

