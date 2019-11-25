Report: Federico Fernandez's agents delaying decision on Newcastle stay

Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez is out of contract next summer.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez is keen to stay at the club, but his agents are delaying talks over a new deal.

The Magpies prominently used Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett at centre back, but injuries have given chances to Ciaran Clark and Fernandez of late.

Fernandez, 30, has grabbed two assists and a goal in three games since entering the team, proving to be a threat from set pieces as well as a solid defender.

The problem for Newcastle is that Fernandez is out of contract next summer, meaning he could leave for free, and new reports have updated the situation.

It's claimed that there has been no movement on a new contract for Fernandez, with his representatives preferring to discuss a deal in January.

Steve Bruce has allegedly been 'struck' by Fernandez's professionalism, and Fernandez himself is keen to stay at Newcastle having settled in the area and had a child there.

The Argentinian penned a two-year deal in 2018, when Rafael Benitez paid £6million to sign him (BBC) from Swansea City having worked together in the past at Napoli.

Bruce has taken a liking to a Benitez favourite, but it will be some time until we know whether Fernandez will be staying – and of course, he would be open to discussing a pre-contract agreement with another club come January.