Report: Everton interested in Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe

Olly Dawes
Everton are being linked with Eddie Howe as a replacement for Marco Silva.

According to Sky Sports, Everton are considering a move for Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe in what could be a dream move for him.

The Toffees lost 2-0 at home to a woefully out-of-form Norwich City side on Saturday afternoon, piling the pressure on Marco Silva.

A dubious report from The Sun earlier today suggested that Silva will be sacked today and replaced by David Moyes, though at the time of writing, that has yet to actually happen.

 

There is no doubting that Silva is in real danger of losing his job, and whilst the talk about Moyes coming in continues, there's also another manager being linked.

It's claimed that Everton board members really like Bournemouth boss Howe having considered him for the job in the past, and still want him now.

Howe could be tempted given the poor form Bournemouth find themselves in, but a move back up north may not be ideal after his stint at Burnley.

What's interesting is that Howe, 41, confirmed to the Liverpool Echo in 2016 that he grew up supporting Everton, branding himself as a 'passionate' Toffees fan back in the day.

That may make a move to Goodison Park something of a dream for Howe, and Everton fans may well prefer Howe to Moyes if it came down to that decision.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

