Report: David Moyes indicates that he wants the Everton job

Everton boss Marco Silva could be facing the sack in the near future, after a disappointing defeat at the weekend.

According to the Daily Mirror, David Moyes has already indicated that he wants the Everton job.

Everton are said to be set to part company with Marco Silva in the near future, with Moyes the favourite to take over.

The Scottish boss could take the Everton job on a short-term basis, as the Toffees look to recover from a highly disappointing start to the campaign.

 

Everton went into the season with big expectations, but they have failed to live up to them so far.

Everton were beaten 2-0 at home by Norwich City at the weekend, with Silva now facing increasingly loud calls for him to be sacked.

It seems that Moyes could now be the man trusted to take over back at Goodison Park.

Moyes did an impressive job at Everton during his first spell with the club, before he left to join Manchester United in 2013.

Moyes has had limited success since leaving Everton, but the Toffees seemingly want him back.

And the Mirror claim that Moyes is keen to return to Merseyside, as he is eager for a chance to improve Everton’s dire run of form.

