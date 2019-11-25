Quick links

Report: Arsenal's Unai Emery under more pressure because of Tottenham boss

Shane Callaghan
Under-pressure Arsenal boss Unai Emery's situation hasn't been helped by Tottenham Hotspur's appointment last week, says a report.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is under more pressure as a result of Tottenham Hotspur hiring Jose Mourinho, according to The Telegraph.

Tottenham hired the two-time Champions League winner as their new head coach last week after sacking Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino led Spurs to a European Cup final in June - the first in their history - but chairman Daniel Levy has acted swiftly and ruthlessly.

In contrast, Emery remains at Arsenal despite the Gunners falling to eighth in the Premier League table after holding Southampton to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

 

Boos and jeers echoed around the Emirates at full-time, after Alexandre Lacazette's last-gasp equaliser.

And according to The Telegraph, the atmosphere has been made a bit more toxic by the fact that their North London rivals hired such a big-name coach.

A source said: "Mourinho taking over at Tottenham has only made it worse. He may not be to everyone’s liking, but he is a winner and Spurs have made it clear they want to win."

Mourinho is indeed a winner. Despite being sacked by Manchester United 11 months ago, the Portuguese still won two trophies with the Red Devils, including a Europa League crown.

Despite all the good work that Pochettino did at Tottenham since 2014, the Argentine didn't win a single trophy and the longer the barren spell, the harder it became for him to stay.

Arsenal are eight points adrift of the top four, while the Lilywhites, back in 10th, are nine.

