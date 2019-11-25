Quick links

Report: Arsenal narrow Emery replacements down to Arteta and Allegri

Mikel Arteta, Manchester City assistant coach
Arsenal are running out of patience with Unai Emery.

Arsenal are reportedly considering Unai Emery's future, The Times reports.

The Gunners were expected to easily beat struggling Southampton at the weekend, but only scraped a 2-2 draw with late equaliser.

Arsenal's board reportedly have narrowed Emery's replacements down to two managers.

 

The Times claims Mikel Arteta and Massimiliano Allegri are both being lined up as possible replacements.

Talks were held with Arteta in 2018 before Arsenal appointed Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger's successor.

Allegri is out of work after leaving Juventus and The Times reports he is keen on working in England.

The two managers are completely different in terms of what they can offer.

Allegri is experienced, has won league titles, but has never coached in England.

Arteta knows English football extensively and previously played for Arsenal.

But he has never held a manager's job before.

Either would be a bit of a gamble for Arsenal, but staying with Emery is not a very attractive option.

