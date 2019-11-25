Reading boss Mark Bowen comments on Leeds United test

Reading host Leeds this week.

Reading take on Leeds United in the Championship in on Tuesday night.

The two teams are in very different positions in the league table with Leeds in second place and Reading in 18th.

Leeds beat Reading 3-0 at the Madejski back in March in a one sided game.

Reading boss Mark Bowen is however looking forward to the fixture.

He sees it as an opportunity to prove a point, rather than a game to dread.

Bowen told Reading's official website: "We will be prepared for it, no doubt about that. We will have a game-plan going into it, and we will make sure that we rest and recover.

“You don’t want to look too far ahead, but even before the Brentford game I thought that the Leeds game would be a good barometer for me and the team and the squad.

“I know that if we get the desire, work-rate and aggression, which we have to have in our play, then we will win more games than we lose.”

Leeds have won their last three matches in a row and are pushing to win promotion.

Reading once again are in transition, but they have won three of their last five games.

This has given Bowen reason for encouragement, and the Royals are unlikely to be pushed over as easily as they were back in March by Marcelo Bielsa's side.