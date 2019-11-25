Quick links

Rangers fans react after hearing Liverpool and Chelsea want Leon King

Olly Dawes
Rangers fans look on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers talent Leon King is already being linked away from Ibrox.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium is seen ahead of the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between Scotland and Georgia at Ibrox Stadium on October 11, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers have a number of exciting young players coming through at Ibrox, but there will be a fear of losing them before they can make the step up.

The Gers have seen their youngsters thrive in the development ranks of late, with the semi-final place in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup an example of that.

However, Rangers have seen young players move on, with Billy Gilmour the most prominent example, given that he left Ibrox for a move to Chelsea in 2017.

 

Gilmour has made a few first-team appearances for Frank Lampard's first team this season, leaving Rangers fans to think about what could have been – and another player is being linked with a similar move.

The Daily Record claim that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all keen on signing teenage defender Leon King, as are German side RB Leipzig.

King, 15, has allegedly snubbed Rangers' first offer of a professional deal ahead of turning 16 in January, leaving Rangers to fear he will move on next summer.

Billy Gilmour of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on November 09, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

The defender could be tempted to make the move to the Premier League, and fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours about King's future.

Some feel Rangers' youth academy simply isn't fit for purpose, because they're losing young players before they can even make an impact at Ibrox, calling their inability to keep young talents 'amateurish'.

Others think it's just part of the game now, with Rangers utilising contract loopholes to land the likes of Joe Aribo and Josh Windass on the cheap in the past, merely suggesting it's a case of swings and roundabouts.

