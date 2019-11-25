Rangers fans react after hearing Liverpool and Chelsea want Leon King

Rangers talent Leon King is already being linked away from Ibrox.

Rangers have a number of exciting young players coming through at Ibrox, but there will be a fear of losing them before they can make the step up.

The Gers have seen their youngsters thrive in the development ranks of late, with the semi-final place in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup an example of that.

However, Rangers have seen young players move on, with Billy Gilmour the most prominent example, given that he left Ibrox for a move to Chelsea in 2017.

Gilmour has made a few first-team appearances for Frank Lampard's first team this season, leaving Rangers fans to think about what could have been – and another player is being linked with a similar move.

The Daily Record claim that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all keen on signing teenage defender Leon King, as are German side RB Leipzig.

King, 15, has allegedly snubbed Rangers' first offer of a professional deal ahead of turning 16 in January, leaving Rangers to fear he will move on next summer.

The defender could be tempted to make the move to the Premier League, and fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours about King's future.

Some feel Rangers' youth academy simply isn't fit for purpose, because they're losing young players before they can even make an impact at Ibrox, calling their inability to keep young talents 'amateurish'.

Others think it's just part of the game now, with Rangers utilising contract loopholes to land the likes of Joe Aribo and Josh Windass on the cheap in the past, merely suggesting it's a case of swings and roundabouts.

Academy system needs looked at. It's not right that clubs develop players for years only to get buttons for them when they turn 16. Billy Gilmour all over again. — M.H. (@MarkHarvey83) November 24, 2019

Did we not do the same to Charlton with Aribo / Celtic done same to Fulham with Dembele? — Stuart Anderson (@s_andr87) November 24, 2019

Swings and roundabouts unfortunately, we were delighted to get aribo and windass under same rules — Bertybear Elbufalo (@bertybear73) November 24, 2019

The boy is a talent, hopefully he signs for us then gets his big move for big bucks in a few years — scotty (@loyalandblue) November 24, 2019

The likes of Leon King will be looking at Billy Gilmour getting into the first team at Chelsea and thinking he could do the same, and who could blame him? Getting harder and harder for Rangers and Celtic to retain our best academy talent, unfortunately. #Rangers — Grant Hendry (@gwhendry) November 24, 2019

How can you be that age and a big fan and think about leaving? — bave deam (@Feeney83ad) November 24, 2019

If we lose another player then we might as well shut the academy! Absolute waste of time & money nurturing talent only for us to lose them as soon as they turn 16 https://t.co/2q1mfy4GeX — Mr M (@MBS1872) November 24, 2019

Honestly @RangersFC what's going on. Why can't we retain top youth talent and make money from it??



Amateurish! — Staunch StevieG (@StevieGc01872) November 24, 2019

Think its just how it works mate.



The english clubs can offer bigger money than we can.



In the Gilmour case I thought it was a bad move for him but fair play to the lad he is seeing game time.



We have done it for years to smaller clubs in Scotland and England. — Amato86 (@Amato861) November 24, 2019

Rangers probably do it to other clubs mate, it's just the way it is! — Mitch Green (@mitchgreen29) November 24, 2019

Obviously doing something right If we’re producing players. Be worse if we didn’t produce anyone — Gary Kane (@g_kane_) November 24, 2019

If he’s that good give him 10k a week, simple. — Pinky (@pinkyskicks) November 24, 2019

I agree mate, making absolute nothing out of it — Stuart Young (@StuartY19) November 24, 2019

The problem here is that there is no clear path into the squad. Who in the current 1st team squad has came through the youth set up? — Josh (@joshsmith1872) November 24, 2019