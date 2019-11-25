Rangers boss Steven Gerrard blown away by Ryan Jack

Ryan Kent starred for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers on Sunday, but he wasn't Steven Gerrard's MOTM.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has named his Man of the Match from Sunday's win - and it isn't Ryan Kent.

Gerrard's side won 3-1 at Hamilton yesterday afternoon to move back behind Celtic on goal difference in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Kent fired Rangers into a 2-1 lead before half time with a fine left-footed strike from the edge of the box, and then wrapped up the points in the dying stages.

It was the 23-year-old's first 90 minutes since returning to Ibrox on a permanent basis following a hamstring problem.

But he wasn't Gerrard's pick for Man of the Match.

That honour goes to Ryan Jack, who opened the scoring for the Gers early on. Here's what Gerrard said to The Record about the Scotland international: "Ryan [Jack] gets the first one and I thought Ryan was our best player today in terms of consistency through the 90 minutes."

Aside from Alfredo Morelos, who has 22 goals for the Ibrox side this season, Jack might be Rangers' best player so far.

He is fiercely consistent and as passionate as anybody in Gerrard's squad.

The no-nonsense midfielder has a massive role to play if the light Blues are to win anything this season, and it's fascinating seeing him come up against Scott Brown in next month's League Cup final with Celtic.