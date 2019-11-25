Quick links

Rangers

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard blown away by Ryan Jack

Shane Callaghan
Ryan Jack of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League match between SK Rapid Wien v Rangers at Weststadion on December 13, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ryan Kent starred for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers on Sunday, but he wasn't Steven Gerrard's MOTM.

Ryan Jack of Rangers FC celebrates victory during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and FC Porto at Ibrox Stadium on November 07, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has named his Man of the Match from Sunday's win - and it isn't Ryan Kent.

Gerrard's side won 3-1 at Hamilton yesterday afternoon to move back behind Celtic on goal difference in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Subscribe

Kent fired Rangers into a 2-1 lead before half time with a fine left-footed strike from the edge of the box, and then wrapped up the points in the dying stages.

It was the 23-year-old's first 90 minutes since returning to Ibrox on a permanent basis following a hamstring problem.

 

But he wasn't Gerrard's pick for Man of the Match.

That honour goes to Ryan Jack, who opened the scoring for the Gers early on. Here's what Gerrard said to The Record about the Scotland international: "Ryan [Jack] gets the first one and I thought Ryan was our best player today in terms of consistency through the 90 minutes."

Aside from Alfredo Morelos, who has 22 goals for the Ibrox side this season, Jack might be Rangers' best player so far.

He is fiercely consistent and as passionate as anybody in Gerrard's squad.

The no-nonsense midfielder has a massive role to play if the light Blues are to win anything this season, and it's fascinating seeing him come up against Scott Brown in next month's League Cup final with Celtic.

Ryan Jack of Glasgow Rangers during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch