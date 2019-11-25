Quick links

Manchester City

Premier League

Rafael Benitez says Raheem Sterling his greatest transfer bargain for Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal
Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang looks on during the 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup semi-final match between Dalian Yifang and Shanghai Shenhua at Dalian Sports Center...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Raheem Sterling, now at Manchester City, joined Liverpool from Queens Park Rangers in February 2010.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City is challenged by N'golo Kante of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2019 in...

Rafael Benitez has named Manchester City star Raheem Sterling as his greatest bargain signing at Liverpool, as quoted in The Times.

Benitez was in charge of Liverpool from the summer of 2004 until the summer of 2010, while Sterling - who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a striker - moved to the Reds in February 2010.

According to The Times, the Merseyside outfit paid Queens Park Rangers £600,000 to secure the services of the 24-year-old England international, who was 15 at the time.

 

Benitez told The Times while naming Sterling as his greatest transfer bargain: “I credit my scouts and [former Liverpool academy director] Frank McParland. They convinced me to sign the boy.

“I gave him a tour around the training ground. Fernando Torres was there, Sterling’s mother was there. You could see someone who loved football, who was excited."

Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang looks on during the 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup semi-final match between Dalian Yifang and Shanghai Shenhua at Dalian Sports Center...

Manchester City spell

Sterling did well during his time at Liverpool, and it did not come as a surprise when City paid the Reds an initial transfer fee of £44 million - as reported by BBC Sport - to sign him in the summer of 2015.

The Englishman has taken his game to another level at City and is now one of the best attacking players in the world.

During his time at the Citizens so far, the 24-year-old has won the Premier League title twice, the EFL Cup on two occasions and the FA Cup once.

Chelsea's Reece James battles with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch