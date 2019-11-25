Why did Post Malone say “I Love Grapes”? Potential meaning and a helping of memes!

It's just a hunch, but you never really know with Post!

Some stand out more than others...

Sure, there are many icons across the landscape of popular music, but there is only one Post Malone. The 24-year-old musician is arguably one of the very biggest names in the industry today, but he doesn't exactly conform to what many expect of a pop star.

His debut album - 2016's Stoney - featured a blend of current and popular music trends, but on certain anthemic tracks like 'Go Flex' he blended elements of country to contribute something that felt distinct. Along with features from the likes of Justin Bieber, the record became quite the hit. In 2018, he released his sophomore effort - Beerbongs & Bentleys - which was far less adventurous and unique, but admittedly, far more popular.

This year, he came back with Hollywood's Bleeding, a far more engaging compromise, boasting diverse features from Travis Scott to Ozzy Osbourne - and that's on the same track!

Post Malone performs onstage at The Forum on November 20, 2019 in Inglewood, California.

Post Malone: 'I love grapes' meme

The star is certainly no stranger to memes; his outlandish style has birthed numerous.

However, the latest meme surrounding him concerns something he's said, rather than worn. As reported by Alt Press, Post recently bagged Best Rap/Hip-hop Album at the 2019 American Music Awards and was up against the likes of Meek Mill and Travis Scott, both of which collaborators on his recent project.

The winner took to the stage donning a cowboy hat with an outfit to match, thanking others for the honour. Taking a peculair turned, he signed off the speech by saying: "... we love you very much and, um... I love grapes, so..."

Check it out below:

Twitter reacts to Post Malone's AMA speech

As you'd expect, fans have taken to Twitter to offer their comments.

One hilariously tweeted: "Halsey speech: These awards don’t matter the fans do. Camilla and Shawn Mendes Speech: Hi to our moms! Taylor Swift: Tysm *names 30 people*. Post Malone: I love grapes."

Another added: "Post Malone straight up said 'I love grapes' at the end of his acceptance speech. I love him so much lmao," while one similarly wrote: "Post Malone ending his acceptance speech with 'I love grapes' both has me confused but... mood?"

This fan joked: "Dear Post Malone, I love you more than you love grapes. #AMAs2019." We anticipate that the memes are here to stay for a while. Check out the twitter hashtag and check out more!

Post Malone 'I love grapes': Potential meaning?

Personally, we think he was just being quirky, but he could actually be referring to his past...

Post - real name Austin Richard Post - was born in New York, but he actually grew up in Texas in a city and Dallas suburb called Grapevine.

It sounds like a bit of a coincidence, but perhaps it's a way for the star to be a bit weird, raise eyebrows and be cryptic while also giving a shoutout to the place that helped form him.

On the other hand, Variety reports that he apparently said the remark after discovering there were grapes in his dressing room and chose to repeat it in his acceptance speech. Bizarre!

