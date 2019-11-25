Pokémon Sword and Shield: Where to get Destiny Knot for Ditto

Everything you must know about where to get the Destiny Knot item in Pokémon Sword and Shield for Ditto.

Pokémon Sword and Shield has been a massive success despite the farcical 'boycotts' prior to its launch, and - in-spite-of the reduced Pokedex - it's one of the best instalments in the series. In this article you'll discover everything you need to know about where to get the Destiny Knot item so you can use it in battle or for breeding.

The Destiny Knot item is a useful tool in Pokémon Sword and Shield that is primarily used for breeding. Most players employ it for Ditto, and there are numerous guides you can find elsewhere in order to locate the Pokémon of purple goo.

Otherwise simply keep on reading to discover the location for Destiny Knot.

What is a Destiny Knot item in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

Destiny Knot in Pokémon Sword and Shield is an item that can be used for battles as well as breeding.

When a Destiny Knot is held by a Pokémon in battle, the opposing fighter becomes infatuated if the holder is hit with a Charm status effect.

As for breeding, the Destiny Knot item results in a freshly born Pokémon inheriting five-out-of-six IVs from both of its parents.

Where to get a Destiny Knot in Pokémon Sword and Shield

You can get a Destiny Knot in Pokémon Sword and Shield from Hammerlocke.

All you need to do is visit the Pokémon Centre and speak to a female NPC next to the blue store symbol who sells Destiny Knots for 10 BP.

BP is the battle currency you earn from the Battle Tower in Wyndon during the endgame portion after completing the campaign.

In addition to buying a Destiny Knot from Hammerlocke, you can also buy other useful items such as a Reaper Cloth, Protector, Power Bond, Razaer Claw etc. all for 10 BP.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is available on Nintendo Switch.