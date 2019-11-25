Pep Guardiola reacts to rumours Arsenal want Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have been linked with Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has told The Telegraph that he can certainly see assistant Mikel Arteta becoming a manager himself one day amid links to Arsenal.

Arteta ended his playing days with Arsenal in 2016, and decided to head straight into coaching as he joined Guardiola at Manchester City.

The Spaniard has now helped City win two Premier League titles, and many expect him to become a manager in the coming years, with links to Everton and Arsenal in recent times.

In fact, The Times reported on Sunday that Arsenal want either Arteta or Massimiliano Allegri as their next manager, with Unai Emery under huge pressure.

Arteta was targeted by Arsenal in 2018 when Arsene Wenger left the club, and it's no great surprise that the Gunners retain an interest in their former midfielder.

Arteta hit 16 goals in 149 games for Arsenal, becoming a Gunners favourite, and he would likely be a popular choice despite his lack of managerial experience.

Now, with those new rumours emerging over the weekend, Guardiola has commented on the speculation, suggesting that Arteta will 'of course' become a manager.

Guardiola did though add that Arteta will be staying until the end of the season, meaning if Arsenal had plans to move any time soon, they may be disappointed by their Premier League rivals.

“Of course he will be a manager sooner or later,” said Guardiola. “We are going to finish the season and in the future I don’t know what will happen.““You go to school, you read it, you understand it completely. And he was so clever in that. More than that, he is an incredible human being and has a work ethic. He’s already a manager - he behaves as a manager and that is why we are so satisfied to have him here.”

“I would like him to stay with us as much as possible. Manchester City has an incredibly valuable person to work in this club for the future. But personal life is personal life and professional desire is for professionals… everyone, not just me, is more than happy to have him here but what happens at the end of the season, I don’t know,” he added.