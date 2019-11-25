Quick links

Paul Merson makes admission about Liverpool's Fabinho

Shane Callaghan
The Liverpool midfielder has been an utter revelation for Jurgen Klopp.

Paul Merson has admitted to Sky Sports News that he wasn't sure Fabinho would work out at Liverpool.

The combative Brazil midfielder joined Jurgen Klopp's side for £39 million from Monaco in the summer of 2018.

But it was a slow start to life at Liverpool for the 26-year-old, who didn't make a Premier League debut until October of last year despite being fit.

However, it's probably fair to say that the towering figure hasn't looked back since and he has been a massive player for Jurgen Klopp over the past 12 months.

 

Fabinho helped the club to a sixth Champions League title in June and, barring a major miracle, he will be lifting a Premier League trophy with the Reds - who have an eight-point lead at the top of the table - come May.

And although Merson admits that he's been 'absolutely outstanding' for Liverpool, the former Arsenal man concedes that he originally wasn't convinced it'd be a good signing.

He told Sky Sports News: "At first I wasn’t [convinced] when he came from Monaco. Now, I think he’s absolutely outstanding, I think he’s one of the first players on the team-sheet.”

This is a classy admission from Merson. He got it totally, totally wrong, but at least he is big and bold enough to take responsibility and admit that's the case.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

