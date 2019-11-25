Paul Merson makes admission about Liverpool's Fabinho

The Liverpool midfielder has been an utter revelation for Jurgen Klopp.

Paul Merson has admitted to Sky Sports News that he wasn't sure Fabinho would work out at Liverpool.

The combative Brazil midfielder joined Jurgen Klopp's side for £39 million from Monaco in the summer of 2018.

But it was a slow start to life at Liverpool for the 26-year-old, who didn't make a Premier League debut until October of last year despite being fit.

However, it's probably fair to say that the towering figure hasn't looked back since and he has been a massive player for Jurgen Klopp over the past 12 months.

Fabinho helped the club to a sixth Champions League title in June and, barring a major miracle, he will be lifting a Premier League trophy with the Reds - who have an eight-point lead at the top of the table - come May.

And although Merson admits that he's been 'absolutely outstanding' for Liverpool, the former Arsenal man concedes that he originally wasn't convinced it'd be a good signing.

He told Sky Sports News: "At first I wasn’t [convinced] when he came from Monaco. Now, I think he’s absolutely outstanding, I think he’s one of the first players on the team-sheet.”

This is a classy admission from Merson. He got it totally, totally wrong, but at least he is big and bold enough to take responsibility and admit that's the case.