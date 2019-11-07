Channel 4 taking Taskmaster series 10 could 'ruin' the franchise

Taskmaster series 9 has just come to an end but series 10 could be some way off with Dave perhaps losing the show to another channel.

After several weeks of confusion following the conclusion of Taskmaster series 9, the future of the UKTV staple has now been decided and it's not going to be a UKTV show for much longer.

Fans had feared that Taskmaster might disappear from our TV screens altogether but a far different fate awaits the Alex Horne-created series.

Just like The Great British Bake Off's controversial move a few years ago, Taskmaster is now going mainstream and moving to Channel 4.

However, could the move to Channel 4 have the potential to ruin Taskmaster?

Taskmaster series 9: The show's high point?

Ever since Taskmaster first hit our screens back in July 2015, the show has grown both in its audience and quality.

Each new series has been refined over the last and Taskmaster's most recent outing, series 9, has arguably been the best yet.

The astonishingly brilliant cast of comedians, David Baddiel, Ed Gamble, Jo Brand, Katy Wix and Rose Matafeo, and some of the most dastardly tasks to date have brought the show to a new level of excellence that has made Taskmaster one of the best shows on TV full stop.

Are we getting a series 10?

Yes. After several weeks of confusion following the conclusion of Taskmaster series 9, the future of the show has been secured.

Rumour has persisted over the past few weeks that Channel 4 were interesting in taking on the task-based show and that has now been confirmed by the show's creator Alex Horne who confirmed the news on Twitter that Taskmaster has indeed found itself a new home.

However, while the move to Channel 4 has secured the long-term future of Taskmaster, we don't yet know when a tenth series will be heading our way.

Channel 4 would 'ruin' Taskmaster!

Ok, so despite the slightly sensational title, no, I don't think that Taskmaster moving to Channel 4 would outright ruin the show. Just look at the Great British Bake Off, that's effectively the same show as it was on the BBC but now with adverts in.

Obviously, if Taskmaster moved to Channel 4, the tasks and the studio sections would remain unchanged but if the show did move, I fear it would lose a lot of its signature charm.

Taskmaster has long been Dave's plucky little show that could.

Given its rather simple format, making comedians do silly but dastardly well-thought-out tasks, that fact that Taskmaster has managed to bring in such sizable audiences, around 1.4 million viewers per episode for the most recent series, is absolutely miraculous.

It would be a huge shame to see the show, that's been built up over 9 series on Dave, suddenly get snatched away by Channel 4 just as it was really starting to become a household name. Plus UKTV Play is a far nicer site/app to use than All 4, but I digress.

Money always talks in the TV industry and Channel 4 can almost certainly cough up more than UKTV could in any potential deal with Taskmaster's parent company Avalon.

As a result, the move to Channel 4 always looked likely but hopefully, the change of channel won't lead to any changes to the show or its format.