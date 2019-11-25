Norwich City fans react after hearing Aston Villa want Emiliano Buendia

Norwich City ace Emiliano Buendia is reportedly wanted by Aston Villa.

Aston Villa are in the market for another winger in the January transfer window, and have two targets in mind according to Sky Sports.

Dean Smith not only signed loanee Anwar El Ghazi permanently, but also brought in Jota and Trezeguet to bolster his options out wide.

Yet Villa are still maybe one star winger short, and that leaves Smith looking to the transfer market for signings, and it's claimed that Brentford star Said Benrahma remains a target.

However, it's also reported that Smith wants Norwich City ace Emiliano Buendia, who fired the Canaries to promotion last season with eight goals and 12 assists.

The Argentinian has impressed in the Premier League too, with only Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin De Bruyne and Lucas Digne racking up more chances created so far this season.

Buendia's form has slightly dipped of late, and he was actually dropped to the bench for Saturdays' 2-0 win over Everton, just as those links to Villa emerged.

Still, Norwich fans have no interest in seeing the 22-year-old leave Carrow Road, and took to Twitter to quote fees in the region of £15million, £25million, £30million and even £100million.

Others think there is absolutely no chance of Buendia joining Villa, feeling he will join a 'far bigger' club than Smith's side, questioning why Buendia would want to join a club that are 'going down'.

Please tell Dean Smith TO DO ONE but thanks for the appreciation of a good player — Dave Thomas (@DaveTho23311202) November 24, 2019

15million thank you very much — Ady S (@AdyS44664797) November 24, 2019

No, no, no — Scubasteve65 (@StephenLeader5) November 24, 2019

Why go to a club that’s going down? — Konrad Szymanski (@konradszy) November 24, 2019

Could happen.... for 30 million + — Charlie (@birchfest) November 25, 2019

Loool. Villa fans think they’ll get Buendia off us. No way, unless a £25 mill offer comes sailing. Buendia is talented, but certainly not irreplaceable. As long as his head is right, he’ll be good. #ncfc — Buendia’s right foot (@jabbidabbadoo) November 23, 2019

Buendia not a chance, if and when he leaves NCFC it’ll be to a far bigger and more successful club than AVFC — Stephen Moore (@spm2866) November 23, 2019