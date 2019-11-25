Quick links

Norwich City fans react after hearing Aston Villa want Emiliano Buendia

Norwich City fans celebrate victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Leeds United at Carrow Road on April 28, 2018 in Norwich, England.
Norwich City ace Emiliano Buendia is reportedly wanted by Aston Villa.

Emi Buendia of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow Road on October 27, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa are in the market for another winger in the January transfer window, and have two targets in mind according to Sky Sports.

Dean Smith not only signed loanee Anwar El Ghazi permanently, but also brought in Jota and Trezeguet to bolster his options out wide.

Yet Villa are still maybe one star winger short, and that leaves Smith looking to the transfer market for signings, and it's claimed that Brentford star Said Benrahma remains a target.

 

However, it's also reported that Smith wants Norwich City ace Emiliano Buendia, who fired the Canaries to promotion last season with eight goals and 12 assists.

The Argentinian has impressed in the Premier League too, with only Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin De Bruyne and Lucas Digne racking up more chances created so far this season.

Buendia's form has slightly dipped of late, and he was actually dropped to the bench for Saturdays' 2-0 win over Everton, just as those links to Villa emerged.

Emi Buendia of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City at Anfield on August 9, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Still, Norwich fans have no interest in seeing the 22-year-old leave Carrow Road, and took to Twitter to quote fees in the region of £15million, £25million, £30million and even £100million.

Others think there is absolutely no chance of Buendia joining Villa, feeling he will join a 'far bigger' club than Smith's side, questioning why Buendia would want to join a club that are 'going down'.

Norwich City fans celebrate victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Leeds United at Carrow Road on April 28, 2018 in Norwich, England.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL.

