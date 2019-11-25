Quick links

Noel Whelan praises Jack Clarke’s Leeds United display

Leeds United's Jack Clarke holds off the challenge from Stoke City's Cameron Carter-Vickers during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Stoke City at Elland Road on...
Jack Clarke was in action for Leeds United against Luton Town at the weekend.

Leeds United's Jack Clarke in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in Luton, England.

Noel Whelan has praised Jack Clarke on BBC Radio Leeds for his performance for Leeds United against Luton Town at the weekend.

Clarke, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, came on as a substitute for Leeds in the second half of their 2-1 victory over Luton away from home in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The former Leeds striker was impressed with the display produced by the 18-year-old winger.

 

Whelan said about Clarke on BBC Radio Leeds: “When he came on, you’re up against a wall of Luton players, players behind the ball. It’s difficult to try and get any kind of space to influence the game.

“But he showed a maturity, not giving the ball away, keeping the ball at the right times especially at the end when we’ve gone 2-1 up.

“He had an opportunity to drive down into the corner, which he did. He didn’t try to do anything fancy, played it back to his teammate. We then kept it for another four or five passes.

“That shows a player who realises it’s about the game management, not about doing something tricky and for yourself down that wing.”

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates with Jack Clarke after his side got a late winner courtesy of a Matty Pearson own goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town...

Good performance

Clarke was not spectacular against Luton and did not try anything audacious, but the winger did his job and kept it simple.

According to WhoScored, the Tottenham-owned winger played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 100%, took nine touches, and attempted one dribble.

It was Clarke’s first appearance in the Championship for Leeds this season, and the teenager will hope for more playing time in the coming week and months.

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 34 points from 17 matches, just two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on November 02, 2019 in Leeds, England.

