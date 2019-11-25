Newcastle United fans slam Paul Dummett for Aston Villa display

The Newcastle defender didn't have the best of nights at Villa Park this evening.

Some Newcastle fans have slammed the performance of Paul Dummett tonight, feeling he didn't play to the standard required against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

It was a very disappointing night for the Magpies, falling to a 2-0 defeat on their travels.

Having remained undefeated for three games prior to the international break, a run that included two victories, Steve Bruce's team would have hoped to continue that form heading into a busy December.

Dummett's defending was particularly called into question, with some supporters suggesting he was was not robust enough when attempting to prevent Villa scoring in the first half.

Dean Smith's side scored two goals in quick succession in the 32nd and 36th minutes.

The 28-year-old was recently dropped to the bench for a spell of five top-flight matches, but tonight came back into the starting eleven to replace Jamaal Lascelles, who is currently injured.

However, he was eventually hauled off at Villa Park just after the hour mark, with Bruce changing up his tactics to try and find a way back into the game.

Would the 52-times capped Fabian Schar have been a more capable replacement for Lascelles tonight?

It seems certain that there'll now be a clamouring for the Swiss international to return to Bruce's lineup as soon as possible. He was named on the bench tonight having suffered injury issues of his own recently.

Some supporters feel now feel strongly that Dummett shouldn't be considered for a hugely difficult test against Manchester City this weekend.

These fans took to Twitter tonight to share their thoughts on his performance...

I hate Monday Night Football we never win and we’re always away from home, getting easily beaten by Villa - embarrassing, as is Dummett, we seem to lose every time he plays #MNF #ASTNEW #NUFC — Rich Wearz (@wearz) November 25, 2019

Maybe too harsh but Dummett should never get start again, back to his best like Leicester game #nufc — Ginkoh_NUFC (@Ginkohro) November 25, 2019

Dummett has been abysmal all season.



Can't believe he started over Schar.#NUFC — The Geordie Boot Boy (@BootGeordie) November 25, 2019

Get Paul Dummett off this pitch immediately! — Thomas Mayo (@TMayo7) November 25, 2019

Dummett out of his depth! #NUFC — KK (@Keeeeegurrnnnnn) November 25, 2019

Dummett is having an absolute mare #nufc — Anthony Candler (@cheeseball1913) November 25, 2019

Paul Dummett has been a disgrace so far #NUFC — Matt #VOTE LABOUR (@MattNufc9) November 25, 2019

Hopefully that’s the last we see of Dummett — alexanderthe5ftgr8 (@acgbryan) November 25, 2019

Dummett off, truly awful... again #NUFC — Rich Wearz (@wearz) November 25, 2019