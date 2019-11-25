Quick links

Newcastle United fans slam Paul Dummett for Aston Villa display

Newcastle United's Paul Dummett during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 9th November 2019.
The Newcastle defender didn't have the best of nights at Villa Park this evening.

Paul Dummett of Newcastle United (3) arrives for the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Some Newcastle fans have slammed the performance of Paul Dummett tonight, feeling he didn't play to the standard required against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

It was a very disappointing night for the Magpies, falling to a 2-0 defeat on their travels.

Having remained undefeated for three games prior to the international break, a run that included two victories, Steve Bruce's team would have hoped to continue that form heading into a busy December.

Dummett's defending was particularly called into question, with some supporters suggesting he was was not robust enough when attempting to prevent Villa scoring in the first half.

Dean Smith's side scored two goals in quick succession in the 32nd and 36th minutes.

 

The 28-year-old was recently dropped to the bench for a spell of five top-flight matches, but tonight came back into the starting eleven to replace Jamaal Lascelles, who is currently injured.

However, he was eventually hauled off at Villa Park just after the hour mark, with Bruce changing up his tactics to try and find a way back into the game.

Would the 52-times capped Fabian Schar have been a more capable replacement for Lascelles tonight?

It seems certain that there'll now be a clamouring for the Swiss international to return to Bruce's lineup as soon as possible. He was named on the bench tonight having suffered injury issues of his own recently.

Paul Dummett of Newcastle United (3) throws the ball during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United...

Some supporters feel now feel strongly that Dummett shouldn't be considered for a hugely difficult test against Manchester City this weekend.

These fans took to Twitter tonight to share their thoughts on his performance...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

