Is Narcoworld: Dope Stories real? Netflix documentary brings Breaking Bad to life

Narcoworld: Dope Stories has arrived on Netflix and brings the fictional world of Breaking Bad to life.

Have you ever wondered what Breaking Bad would be like if it was actually set in the real world?

Well, Netflix's new docuseries Narcoworld: Dope Stories attempts to answer that exact question.

We follow some of the world's most notorious drug gangs in an all-access series that details just how these criminal groups operate as well as showing the attempts by law enforcement officers at bringing these troublesome gangs to justice.

Is Narcoworld: Dope Stories real?

Yes.

Netflix's Narcoworld follows the real-life stories of drug gangs and crime-fighters from all four corners of the globe from smuggling across the US-Mexico border to dealing in the UK's nightclubs and festivals.

Just like the fictional Breaking Bad, Narcoworld: Dope Stories focuses on both the drug-making, selling and trafficking side of the story as well as giving us a look at how law enforcement attempts to combat the relentless drugs trade.

How many episodes

Narcoworld: Dope Stories features four 40-minute long episodes all focusing on a different area of the drugs trade in different parts of the world.

Episode 1 follows the exploits of smugglers as they try to get their product over the US-Mexico border while the second episode takes us to France and Spain and explores how drugs from Morocco make it into Europe.

Meanwhile, episode 3 takes us to Rio de Janeiro as the war on drugs heats up. The fourth and final episode of Narcoworld is set here in the UK and tells the story of how MDMA has become a worryingly popular drug with festival-goers.

When to watch

Narcoworld: Dope Stories arrived on Netflix on November 22nd and all four episodes are available to stream now.