Marcelo Bielsa claims Victor Orta has solutions lined up ahead of the January transfer window

Leeds United could enter the winter market.

The Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa, has claimed Victor Orta and his team have 'solutions' lined up should the Whites need to enter the January transfer market.

Leeds established a three-point lead over third-placed Preston North End after beating Luton Town 2-1 on Saturday.

But winter reinforcements could still be required to ensure that the Whites don't fall short two years running - especially if Kiko Casilla is banned and players like Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke are recalled by their parent clubs, as is being speculated in certain places.

And speaking via the official Leeds Twitter page on Monday, a relaxed Bielsa said: "Victor Orta (the Whites' director of football) is working on that (the January transfer window). He always has information about this.

"And if we have any needs I am sure that Victor and this club is in good condition to bring a solution to us. And it has always been linked that since we have been working here.

"In the sense that for one problem you have one recommendation, when we have one possible solution what we have analysed a lot and it is possible.

"Some players fit the style of the team, and in this sense, Victor Orta and his group is always making good recommendations for us.

"But if you have a need it is not now. You will have it close to this time. Five weeks is a short period to try to find solutions. But to realise which needs you have is a long period.

"So if any needs appear, Victor and his group have a possible solution in case we need it."

️ WATCH NOW! Marcelo chats to the press ahead of tomorrow's clash with Reading https://t.co/skdi5lMNyM — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 25, 2019

Leeds lost Samu Saiz midway through last season and failed to find a replacement, as injuries took their toll on Bielsa's squad.

But the experienced Argentine sounded content with his options, having suffered less in that regard this campaign.

Leeds fans - what does Orta need to do in January?