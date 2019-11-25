Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Pep Guardiola's comments about them

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Liverpool are currently nine points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola the head coach

Liverpool fans think that they are in Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s head after his latest comments.

City have already fallen nine points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race, with Jurgen Klopp’s side the heavy favourites to win the league now.

The Reds recently beat City at Anfield to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

 

Liverpool and City both picked up victories this weekend, so City were unable to make up ground on the Reds.

And Guardiola admitted after his side beat Chelsea that he knows Liverpool will be tough to catch.

“Liverpool look unstoppable. I know it’s far away with these numbers. My teams always try but we accept other teams can be better,” he said to Goal.

Liverpool supporters feel that Guardiola is mentioning them all too regularly at the moment.

And they have suggested that he should concentrate on his own side.

Liverpool are next in action against Brighton & Hove Albion in the league, while City take on Newcastle United.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

