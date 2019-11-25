Liverpool fans react to Pep Guardiola's comments about them

Liverpool are currently nine points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Liverpool fans think that they are in Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s head after his latest comments.

City have already fallen nine points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race, with Jurgen Klopp’s side the heavy favourites to win the league now.

The Reds recently beat City at Anfield to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

Liverpool and City both picked up victories this weekend, so City were unable to make up ground on the Reds.

And Guardiola admitted after his side beat Chelsea that he knows Liverpool will be tough to catch.

“Liverpool look unstoppable. I know it’s far away with these numbers. My teams always try but we accept other teams can be better,” he said to Goal.

Liverpool supporters feel that Guardiola is mentioning them all too regularly at the moment.

And they have suggested that he should concentrate on his own side.

JK has us doing it right, concentrate on ourselves and always the next game. Pep keeps talking about us to try get a reaction, ignore, ignore, ignore. — Franko (@FrankoGraham) November 25, 2019

Always talking about us — Kobby Talks! (@mka_ampiah) November 25, 2019

Rent free — David Surgeoner (@SurgeonerDavid) November 25, 2019

Forever in Peps head — Will Scott (@wscott850) November 25, 2019

Is he ever not talking about us? — Harry (@LfcHarryy) November 25, 2019

Pep talking about us again? I mean I’ve heard of mind games but this feller would do anything to manage our team he absolutely loves the club. Can’t blame him though can ye, fan base, history. Proper club — #LFC #6TIMES (@LFCTALK6TIMES) November 25, 2019

Peps losing his precious little mind We got him triggered pic.twitter.com/QkBGJH4XXT — Paul L (@JusP_187) November 25, 2019

Liverpool are next in action against Brighton & Hove Albion in the league, while City take on Newcastle United.