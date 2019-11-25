Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw comments on West Bromwich Albion

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has suggested on the EFL on Quest TV show that West Bromwich Albion are their main rivals for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Forshaw - who joined Leeds from Middlesbrough in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £4.5 million and has not played since September due to a hip problem - believes that the team that finish about West Brom in the Championship table this season will get promoted.

Forshaw said on the EFL on Quest TV show: “For me personally I think anyone who finishes above West Brom will get promoted.”

Promotion race

Both West Brom and Leeds are going strong in the Championship at the moment, and the Baggies and the Whites are among the favourites to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The Baggies are at the top of the league table at the moment with 36 points from 17 matches, two point clear of second-placed Leeds.

Preston North End, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Bristol City are also challenging for automatic promotion to the Premier League.