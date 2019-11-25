Quick links

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa updates on Liam Cooper's fitness

John Verrall
Leeds United defender Liam Cooper was only able to come on as a substitute at the weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to Leeds Live that Liam Cooper looks likely to start for Leeds United against Reading.

Cooper was only fit enough to come off the bench for Leeds at the weekend, when they took on Luton Town.

But the centre-back is now further along on his recovery from injury.

And Bielsa has suggested that it is likely that he will give Cooper the nod to feature for Leeds tomorrow.

 

“Probably he plays, he starts the match. Not 100 per cent, but probably he plays,” Bielsa said.

“He has played 30 minutes in the last match, today he has trained just a few and we’re going to wait how he is tomorrow but if he doesn’t start, Berardi will start as he has played well, correct, in the last match.”

Cooper’s return to full health is good news for Leeds, with his partnership with Ben White proving to be excellent this term.

Leeds have shown great defensive resilience throughout the campaign so far, and they look to be among the leading contenders for promotion again.

Leeds’ victory over Luton at the weekend has elevated them up to second place in the Championship table, and a win tomorrow could take them to the very top, if other results go in their favour.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

