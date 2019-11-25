Quick links

Leeds United

Liverpool

Premier League

Leeds fans sceptical on Rhian Brewster speculation

Olly Dawes
Rhian Brewster of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his penalty during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on October 30, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United have been linked with Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.

Rhian Brewster of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his penalty during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on October 30, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool have one of the most dangerous attacking line-ups in world football, boasting the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

That makes it hard for some players to break into the side, and Rhian Brewster is one of those players struggling to break through.

Brewster, 19, has been tipped for a huge future at Liverpool, having shown real potential since his 2014 move from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

 

The striker's best displays have come with England across various youth levels, particularly with 20 goals in 23 games for England Under-17's, but he hasn't really had a chance to take that into the Liverpool side.

Brewster has only made two first-team appearances for Liverpool, both in the Carabao Cup this season, and it's clear that he needs some playing time in order to really enhance his development.

The Mirror now claim that Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are keen, but so are Leeds United and Swansea City as they look to push for promotion.

Rhian Brewster of Liverpool celebrates scoring his penalty during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on October 30, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Leeds fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some doubting that Brewster is even good enough for the club, urging the Whites to aim higher whilst showing some concern that a move for Brewster would mean Eddie Nketiah heads back to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, some Liverpool fans appear to be keen on such a move, feeling that Leeds would be a great move for the striker, backing him to dislodge Patrick Bamford whilst proving he's perfect for Marcelo Bielsa's style.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Rhian Brewster of Liverpool celebrating after winning the UEFA Super Cup at the end of the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch