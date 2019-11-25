Leeds fans sceptical on Rhian Brewster speculation

Leeds United have been linked with Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.

Liverpool have one of the most dangerous attacking line-ups in world football, boasting the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

That makes it hard for some players to break into the side, and Rhian Brewster is one of those players struggling to break through.

Brewster, 19, has been tipped for a huge future at Liverpool, having shown real potential since his 2014 move from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The striker's best displays have come with England across various youth levels, particularly with 20 goals in 23 games for England Under-17's, but he hasn't really had a chance to take that into the Liverpool side.

Brewster has only made two first-team appearances for Liverpool, both in the Carabao Cup this season, and it's clear that he needs some playing time in order to really enhance his development.

The Mirror now claim that Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are keen, but so are Leeds United and Swansea City as they look to push for promotion.

Leeds fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some doubting that Brewster is even good enough for the club, urging the Whites to aim higher whilst showing some concern that a move for Brewster would mean Eddie Nketiah heads back to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, some Liverpool fans appear to be keen on such a move, feeling that Leeds would be a great move for the striker, backing him to dislodge Patrick Bamford whilst proving he's perfect for Marcelo Bielsa's style.

