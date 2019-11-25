Quick links

Leeds fans react to Luton commentators reaction to Patrick Bamford's opening goal

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in...
Leeds United are currently sitting in the automatic places after their win at Luton Town over the weekend.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in Luton, England.

Leeds United fans on Twitter were in hysterics after listening to a Luton Town commentator reacting angrily to Patrick Bamford's opening goal over the weekend. 

In the build-up to Bamford's opener, Luton fans, including the commentator, felt that Izzy Brown was tripped and should have been awarded a foul as Leeds went down the other end to put the ball into the back of the net. 

 

It was a controversial opener and one that Leeds, including Bamford, soaked in, as the former Chelsea man would be in the thick of it again late on.

As you can see below, the Luton commentator was not pleased that the referee didn't award the home team a foul, as James Collins would equalise not long after Bamford opened the scorings. 

But late on, Bamford then netted the winner for his team, as the game was action-packed from start to finish. 

Luton Town's Matty Pearson scores an own goal under pressure from Leeds United's Patrick Bamford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth...

Leeds fans on Twitter clearly felt that it wasn't a foul on Brown and the referee made the right call in letting the game play on. 

Nonetheless, that game and those three points were very valuable because it means that Leeds are now sitting in the automatic places. 

On Tuesday night, they face yet another tough Championship contest as they take on Reading away from home.  

Here is a selection of Leeds fans on Twitter reacting to Luton's reaction to Bamford's goal: 

