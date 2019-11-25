Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds fans rave about Alfie McCalmont after U23s beat Wigan

Aiden Cusick
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

McCalmont has already caught the eye of the Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa.

 

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Alfie McCalmont's assist for Jordan Stevens' goal as Leeds United's Under-23s beat Wigan 2-0 on Monday left some Whites fans in awe.

McCalmont split the Wigan defence with a pin-point reverse pass which left Stevens with the simple task of side-footing Leeds' second goal past the onrushing Latics goalkeeper, Daniel Gyollai. 

 

Ryan Edmondson had earlier pounced on a mistake in the hosts' defence to give Carlos Corberan's side the lead.

But it was McCalmont's involved that appears to have caused the biggest stir on Twitter afterwards.

This is what those of a Leeds persuasion are saying about the Thirsk-born teenager...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

McCalmont has already played twice for Marcelo Bielsa's first team, and won his first senior cap for Northern Ireland earlier this season.

Unlike in recent weeks, Leeds fielded a largely youthful U23 side, with Illan Meslier, Leif Davis, Jamie Shackleton and Liam McCarron the only players with any real senior-level experience on show. 

Leeds fans - is it time to give McCalmont more first-team opportunities? 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch