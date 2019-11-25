Leeds fans rave about Alfie McCalmont after U23s beat Wigan

McCalmont has already caught the eye of the Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa.

Alfie McCalmont's assist for Jordan Stevens' goal as Leeds United's Under-23s beat Wigan 2-0 on Monday left some Whites fans in awe.

McCalmont split the Wigan defence with a pin-point reverse pass which left Stevens with the simple task of side-footing Leeds' second goal past the onrushing Latics goalkeeper, Daniel Gyollai.

Ryan Edmondson had earlier pounced on a mistake in the hosts' defence to give Carlos Corberan's side the lead.

But it was McCalmont's involved that appears to have caused the biggest stir on Twitter afterwards.

This is what those of a Leeds persuasion are saying about the Thirsk-born teenager...

What a goal by Jordan Stevens. Sublime defence splitting pass by Alfie McCalmont. Wait for the replay for this one. Pablo would be delighted with it. #lufc — Tommy (@tommy_lufc) November 25, 2019

@Youngy_99 @Joelmoore__ didn’t know De Bruyne played for the under 23’s with passes like that? — DanieI HoIt (@holtdaniel123) November 25, 2019

Lovely ball, he's learning off Ben White — Steve Kershaw (@SteveKershaw9) November 25, 2019

Alfie McCalmont is the next star at Leeds — Ali Gray (@grayie_yra) November 25, 2019

McCalmont is a baller https://t.co/Fd4oooSQgk — lewis (@lewis__lufc) November 25, 2019

McCalmont’s progressed so much already this season, disgusting assist https://t.co/3O8a3xMY37 — Joseph Brook (@JBSports_lufc) November 25, 2019

fully expect to see that McCalmont pass on pornhub absolute filth — Armo☀️ (@Jordan_Armo) November 25, 2019

McCalmont is some talent https://t.co/Hp9PnPZYSk — Jack (@JackSnowey) November 25, 2019

Alfie ‘kalvin’ mccalmont. What a ball that was #lufc — mathew hibbert (@matteohib94) November 25, 2019

McCalmont has already played twice for Marcelo Bielsa's first team, and won his first senior cap for Northern Ireland earlier this season.

Unlike in recent weeks, Leeds fielded a largely youthful U23 side, with Illan Meslier, Leif Davis, Jamie Shackleton and Liam McCarron the only players with any real senior-level experience on show.

