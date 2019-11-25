Kieran Tierney comments on his Arsenal move from Celtic

Kieran Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has told the club’s official matchday programme how he felt when he first heard that the Gunners wanted to sign him from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Tierney moved to Premier League club Arsenal from Scottish Premiership outfit Celtic in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Record to be worth £25 million.

Subscribe

Tierney told Arsenal’s official matchday programme, as quoted by The Daily Record: "When I found out Arsenal were interested in me, it was the summer time and I was recovering from an injury.

“My agent told me 'it's serious, there's serious interest here' and I was thinking that it's such a massive club in a massive league and I'd be playing with and against some of the best players in the world every single day of every single week and the opportunity that gives me to progress as a player.”

The left-back added: "I'm just delighted to be here and delighted to listen and learn and give back to the fans for the support they've given me. I'd like to thank them and also the club for having faith in me to sign me."

Stats

Tierney’s start to his career at Arsenal has been affected by injuries, but the 22-year-old has now fully recovered and is playing for the Gunners.

According to WhoScored, the left-back has made three appearances in the Premier League and two in the EFL Cup for the Gunners so far this season, and the youngster has also provided two assists in three Europa League matches.

Arsenal fans have yet to see the best of Tierney, and in the coming weeks and months, they will notice just how good he is and just why he is one of the best young left-backs in Europe.